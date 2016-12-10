Player Page

Michael Annett

Team: JR Motorsports-5-NXS
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/23/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 165

Latest News

Recent News

Driver Michael Annett and crew chief Jason Stockert enter the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series as the newest pairing for JR Motorsports’ now four full-time teams.
While that is the case for the recently unveiled No. 5 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet Camaro, it’s not the first time they’ve teamed up. The two worked together back in 2011 at Rusty Wallace Inc., with Stockert serving as Annett’s engineer. After a subpar start to the year, Annett and Stockert hit their stride by mid-season, reeling off a seventh at Road America, sixth at Daytona in July and back-to-back seventh-place runs at Kentucky and New Hampshire. At the end of the season, Annett logged seven top-10 finishes on the way to a ninth-place finish in the points. Jan 29 - 8:49 PM
Source: JR Motorsports
More Michael Annett Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 