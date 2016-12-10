Michael Annett Team: JR Motorsports-5-NXS Age / DOB: (30) / 6/23/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 165

Latest News Recent News

Driver Michael Annett and crew chief Jason Stockert enter the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series as the newest pairing for JR Motorsports’ now four full-time teams. While that is the case for the recently unveiled No. 5 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet Camaro, it’s not the first time they’ve teamed up. The two worked together back in 2011 at Rusty Wallace Inc., with Stockert serving as Annett’s engineer. After a subpar start to the year, Annett and Stockert hit their stride by mid-season, reeling off a seventh at Road America, sixth at Daytona in July and back-to-back seventh-place runs at Kentucky and New Hampshire. At the end of the season, Annett logged seven top-10 finishes on the way to a ninth-place finish in the points. Source: JR Motorsports

Michael Annett scored only one top-20 finish in 2016 and that came on the unpredictable Daytona International Speedway. The season was not great for HScott Motorsports and this single top-20 for Annett is one example of their struggle. He did manage to finish better than he started in all but five events, however, and that at least added some positive place-differential points in games that offered them.

Michael Annett has made two previous starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway and he has shown a gradual increase. Annett qualified 39th for both races. He lost four laps in 2014 to finish 35th; last year he lost three laps and finished 30th. He will continue to show improvement as long as he losses only two laps or finishes better than 30th.