Justin Allgaier

[X]
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Farrell 'disappointed' in OF Rusney Castillo
Wieters' 2-yr, $21M deal to be finalized Fri.
Scherzer (finger) to throw off mound Saturday
Schwarber frontrunner to bat leadoff for Cubs
Jake Peavy not signing due to family issue
No new damage in Josh Hamilton's left knee
Rangers discussing long-term deal with Odor
O's closer Britton says oblique is improving
No current movement on Gonzalez extension
Todd Frazier dealing with oblique strain
Bell ahead of schedule from knee surgery
Will Smith dealing with elbow inflammation
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Bucs cut FA bust Alterraun Verner, save $6.5M
Jets cut Breno Giacomini, save $4.5 million
Jets part ways with Folk after seven seasons
Vikings GM noncommittal on Adrian Peterson
Vikes 'hoping' Teddy Bridgewater plays again
Arizona, Dallas playing in Hall-of-Fame Game
Broncos won't pick up Russell Okung's option
Tannehill 'healed,' will be ready for OTAs
New OC Dennison wants to keep Tyrod Taylor?
A.J. Bouye expected to be 'king' of CB class
More talk of Dalvin Cook's 'off-field issues'
Report: Eagles will retain LT Jason Peters
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Terrence Ross, Aaron Gordon starting at 3 & 4
Mavericks waive Deron Williams on Thursday
Nets waive Marcus Thornton on Thursday
Jahlil Okafor staying put in Philadelphia
ESPN: Pels expected to waive Terrence Jones
ESPN: Deron Williams possibly getting buyout
Woj: Raptors acquire P.J. Tucker in trade
Woj: Mike Scott traded to Phoenix for cash
Tyler Ennis traded for Marcelo Huertas
Pacers decline trade offers for Paul George
Doug McDermott traded to the Thunder
K.J. McDaniels traded to the Brooklyn Nets
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Justin Schultz hopes to return on Saturday
Kris Letang day-to-day with upper-body injury
Carolina has placed Bryan Bickell on waivers
Penguins acquire Ron Hainsey from Hurricanes
Trevor Daley out six weeks with knee injury
Rickard Rakell snaps 5-game scoreless streak
Caps lose Matt Niskanen to lower-body injury
Braden Holtby picks up 30th win of season
Evgeni Kuznetsov scores twice in win over PHI
John Gibson day-to-day with LBI
Kris Russell scores GWG against Panthers
Ryan Callahan (hip) is out indefinitely
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kasey Kahne: Daytona Double Duty
William Byron: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Justin Allgaier: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Michael Annett: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Elliott Sadler: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Friesen: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Forrister with Wauters for full truck season
Chastain to drive Bolen Motorsports truck
Copp Mtrsprt debuts at Daytona with Todd Peck
Gragson: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Bell: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Snider: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
W. Bryan shines in R1 of The Honda Classic
Percy WDs during R1 of The Honda Classic
Gribble lands 18 GIR to set early Honda pace
Ben Crane cruises in R1 of The Honda Classic
Ace propels Stallings to a fast Honda start
Wilkinson (back) WDs during R1 of the Honda
Coetzee surges before play halted in Joburg
Peterson off to a flyer; leads Joburg with 62
Marino WDs prior to R1 tee time @ Honda
J. Thomas heads home for Honda Classic
Former champion Coetzee ready for Joburg bid
Scott back in Florida to defend Honda Classic
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
NFL exec: Pat Mahomes will shine at Combine
ND stays hot on trail w/ four-star ATH Lenzy
Mahomes, Webb to participate fully at Combine
Trubisky to throw, run 40 at NFL Combine
Mandel: HC Hugh Freeze won't survive scandal
QB Buechele re-aggravated thumb injury
Charges lead Ole Miss to impose 1-yr bowl ban
UW hires Lubick to his 4th job in 3 months
WR Edwards (hernia) to be limited in spring
Mahomes received 2nd round advisory grade
More buzz of Lamp possibly moving to C
Godwin is 2017's best contested catch WR
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Friend in doubt for trip to Selhurst Park
Rooney announces United stay
Ranieri era comes to an end at Leicester City
Defenders in doubt ahead Crystal Palace clash
Everton midfielders, Lukaku back in training
History backs Diego Costa against Swansea
Rose still 'number of weeks away' from return
Saturday likely to come too soon for Carroll
Unlucky Carrick set to miss Cup final
Cazorla kisses goodbye to his season.
Liverpool locks down Lallana to new contract
Shaw faces fight to regain spot
Player Page
Full Depth Charts
Justin Allgaier
Team:
JR Motorsports-7-NXS
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 6/6/1986
Ht / Wt:
5'6' / 125
Latest News
Recent News
Justin Allgaier (No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet Camaro) is coming off an impressive 2016 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) season with 13 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes, earning a career-best average finish of 9.1.
In 12 NXS races at Daytona, the 30-year-old driver has three top-five and six top-10 finishes. Last season, Allgaier had strong performances on restrictor plate tracks, finishing second at Talladega and Daytona (July). In all, he has combined to earn five top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in 18 NXS starts at restrictor plate tracks.-JR Motorsports
Feb 23 - 4:57 PM
Justin Allgaier (No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet Camaro) is one of four drivers left competing for the 2016 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) championship this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS).
The 30-year-old driver has eight top-10 finishes in 10 starts on 1.5-mile tracks this season. In six NXS starts at HMS, Allgaier has a best finish of 11th twice (2010, 2012). During the 2016 NXS Chase, Allgaier has posted two top-five and five top-10 finishes in six races, with an average finish of 7.7.-JR Motorsports
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 11:19:00 PM
Justin Allgaier (No. 7 Suave Men Chevrolet Camaro) finished fourth in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ.
He started ninth in the lineup, led two laps and completed all laps of the 200-lap race. Allgaier is ranked fourth in the point standings after this event and moves on to the season-ending Championship 4 round next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seeded #4, to compete for the 2016 NXS Championship.
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 09:33:00 PM
Heading into Phoenix International Raceway this weekend, Justin Allgaier (No. 7 Suave Men Chevrolet Camaro) currently sits fifth in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Chase standings, just one point outside the Championship 4 cutoff.
In 12 NXS starts at Phoenix, Allgaier has three top-five and seven top-10 finishes, with a best effort of second (2013). The Illinois native’s three top-five finishes came in his three most recent starts at the 1-mile oval. He has an average finish of 3.0 over that span. This season, Allgaier has three top-five and four top-10 finishes in four starts on tracks measuring one mile in length. The 30-year-old’s top fives came in Phoenix in the spring (fourth) and at both Dover races (third and fourth).-JR Motorsports
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 01:47:00 PM
Justin Allgaier: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Feb 23 - 4:57 PM
Justin Allgaier: Ford EcoBoost 300 advance
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 11:19:00 PM
Allgaier #4 seed in NXS Chase Championship 4
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 09:33:00 PM
Justin Allgaier: Ticket Galaxy 200 advance
Wed, Nov 9, 2016 01:47:00 PM
More Justin Allgaier Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(1029)
2
B. Keselowski
2
(1018)
3
B. Gaughan
762
(895)
4
D. Suarez
19
(859)
5
C. Elliott
24
(737)
6
B. Moffitt
807
(686)
7
J. Logano
22
(683)
8
A. Dillon
3
(673)
9
T. Bayne
6
(667)
10
J. Johnson
48
(655)
Player Page
Recent News
Headlines
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
There are a lot of unknowns heading into this week’s season-opening race and segment points will create more variables than ever.
More NAS Columns
»
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
»
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
»
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
»
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
»
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
»
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
»
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
»
Allocation Management
Feb 2
NAS Headlines
»
Kasey Kahne: Daytona Double Duty
»
William Byron: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
»
Justin Allgaier: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
»
Michael Annett: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
»
Elliott Sadler: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
»
Friesen: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
»
Forrister with Wauters for full truck season
»
Chastain to drive Bolen Motorsports truck
»
Copp Mtrsprt debuts at Daytona with Todd Peck
»
Gragson: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
»
Bell: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
»
Snider: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
