Justin Allgaier

Team: JR Motorsports-7-NXS
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/6/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'6' / 125

Justin Allgaier (No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet Camaro) is coming off an impressive 2016 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) season with 13 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes, earning a career-best average finish of 9.1.
In 12 NXS races at Daytona, the 30-year-old driver has three top-five and six top-10 finishes. Last season, Allgaier had strong performances on restrictor plate tracks, finishing second at Talladega and Daytona (July). In all, he has combined to earn five top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in 18 NXS starts at restrictor plate tracks.-JR Motorsports Feb 23 - 4:57 PM
