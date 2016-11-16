Justin Allgaier Team: JR Motorsports-7-NXS Age / DOB: (30) / 6/6/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'6' / 125

Justin Allgaier (No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet Camaro) is coming off an impressive 2016 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) season with 13 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes, earning a career-best average finish of 9.1. In 12 NXS races at Daytona, the 30-year-old driver has three top-five and six top-10 finishes. Last season, Allgaier had strong performances on restrictor plate tracks, finishing second at Talladega and Daytona (July). In all, he has combined to earn five top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in 18 NXS starts at restrictor plate tracks.-JR Motorsports

Justin Allgaier (No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet Camaro) is one of four drivers left competing for the 2016 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) championship this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS). The 30-year-old driver has eight top-10 finishes in 10 starts on 1.5-mile tracks this season. In six NXS starts at HMS, Allgaier has a best finish of 11th twice (2010, 2012). During the 2016 NXS Chase, Allgaier has posted two top-five and five top-10 finishes in six races, with an average finish of 7.7.-JR Motorsports

Justin Allgaier (No. 7 Suave Men Chevrolet Camaro) finished fourth in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started ninth in the lineup, led two laps and completed all laps of the 200-lap race. Allgaier is ranked fourth in the point standings after this event and moves on to the season-ending Championship 4 round next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seeded #4, to compete for the 2016 NXS Championship.