Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Team: Roush Fenway Racing-17 Age / DOB: (29) / 10/2/1987

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recorded six top-10s and failed to finish five times because of accidents in 2016. None of Stenhouse’s top-10s came in consecutive weeks, which made it difficult to project how he would finish. He came close with a fifth at Daytona International Speedway and 10th two weeks later at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Likewise, none of his failures to finish came in consecutive weeks although Stenhouse was slowed by crash damage in five of six events in April and May.

Roush Fenway Racing (RFR) has announced its 2017 plans for the NASCAR Cup Series that will see the organization field a two-car Cup operation next season, with drivers Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. piloting the No. 6 and No. 17 Ford Fusions, respectively, in NASCAR’s highest series. Brian Pattie, who was the crew chief for the No. 16 Cup Series team last season, will transition to crew chief of the No. 17 team. The No. 16 NASCAR Charter and driver Chris Buescher have been leased to JTG Racing for 2017. In addition, Kevin Kidd and Tommy Wheeler will lead RFR’s overall competition efforts going forward. Kidd will assume the role of Competition Director, and Wheeler will serve as the team’s Operations Director.-RFR

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has formed a World of Outlaws Sprint car team along with Matt Wood. Joey Saldana will drive the No. 17 next year and he brings sponsorship from Dennis Roth and his investment company. This team was originally conceived for Bryan Clauson who lost his life in last year’s Belleville (KS) Midget Nationals.