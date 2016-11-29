Player Page

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Team: Roush Fenway Racing-17
Age / DOB:  (29) / 10/2/1987

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recorded six top-10s and failed to finish five times because of accidents in 2016.
None of Stenhouse’s top-10s came in consecutive weeks, which made it difficult to project how he would finish. He came close with a fifth at Daytona International Speedway and 10th two weeks later at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Likewise, none of his failures to finish came in consecutive weeks although Stenhouse was slowed by crash damage in five of six events in April and May. Jan 5 - 12:04 PM
