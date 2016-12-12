Player Page

Austin Wayne Self

Team: AM Racing-22-CWT
Age / DOB:  (20) / 3/5/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'5 / 135

Austin Wayne Self (No. 32 AM Technical Solutions Toyota Tundra) finished second in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Next Era Energy Resources 250 at Florida's Daytona Int'l Speedway.
He started 22nd in the lineup and completed all laps of the 100-lap race. Self is sixth in the 2017 NCWTS Championship standings after this event. Feb 26 - 10:45 AM
