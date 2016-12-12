Austin Wayne Self Team: AM Racing-22-CWT Age / DOB: (20) / 3/5/1996 Ht / Wt: 5'5 / 135

Austin Wayne Self (No. 32 AM Technical Solutions Toyota Tundra) finished second in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Next Era Energy Resources 250 at Florida's Daytona Int'l Speedway. He started 22nd in the lineup and completed all laps of the 100-lap race. Self is sixth in the 2017 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.

Officials from AM Racing announced that 20-year-old Austin Wayne Self will return to the team to compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) next season. Self, a native of Austin, Texas competed in 22 of the 23 races this past season earning a season-best ninth place finish on the dirt at Eldora Speedway. Despite sitting out Martinsville (Va.) Speedway this past October, the 2014 ARCA Scott Rookie of the Year finished 15th in the overall NCWTS standings. Returning alongside Self for 2017 will be longtime supporter AM Technical Solutions.-AWS Racing

Austin Wayne Self (No. 66 AM Technical Solutions Toyota Tundra) finished 22nd in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started 29th in the lineup and completed 147 laps of the 150-lap race. Self, who entered 21 of the 22 truck races so far this season, is 15th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.