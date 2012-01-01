Norm Benning Team: Norm Benning Racing-6-CWT Age / DOB: (65) / 1/16/1952 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 170

Norm Benning (No. 6 H & H Transport Chevrolet Silverado) was credited with a 23rd place DNF in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) JAG Metals 350 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. He started 29th in the lineup and completed 92 laps of the 147-lap race before exiting the race (Brakes). Benning, who started in 18 of the 21 truck races so far this season, is currently 19th in the 2017 NCWTS driver standings after this event.

Norm Benning (No. 6 H & H Transport Chevrolet Silverado) was credited with a 27th place DNF in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville (VA) Speedway. He started 31st in the lineup and completed 153 laps of the 200-lap race before exiting the race (Brakes). Benning, who started in 17 of the 20 truck races so far this season, is currently 19th in the 2017 NCWTS driver standings after this event.

Norm Benning (No. 6 Houston Roll Pipe Chevrolet Silverado) does not qualify for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Alpha Energy Solutions 250 Martinsville (VA) Speedway. The team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NCWTS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the eligible trucks for starting positions one to 32 is determined. The truck was listed as 34th on the chart, not among the eligible trucks.