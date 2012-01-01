Player Page

Norm Benning

Team: Norm Benning Racing-6-CWT
Age / DOB:  (65) / 1/16/1952
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 170

Norm Benning (No. 6 H & H Transport Chevrolet Silverado) was credited with a 23rd place DNF in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) JAG Metals 350 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
He started 29th in the lineup and completed 92 laps of the 147-lap race before exiting the race (Brakes). Benning, who started in 18 of the 21 truck races so far this season, is currently 19th in the 2017 NCWTS driver standings after this event. Nov 4 - 11:45 AM
