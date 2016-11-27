Jeffrey Earnhardt Team: Circle Sport w/TMG-33 Age / DOB: (27) / 6/22/1989

Latest News Recent News

Circle Sport with The Motorsports Group announced Monday on Twitter that Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the team’s No. 33 car for the Daytona 500. The team has a charter, guaranteeing Earnhardt a spot in the field. Earnhardt has never competed in the Daytona 500 but has raced in other events at Daytona International Speedway. He’s driven in the Rolex 24 twice, competed in one Camping World Truck Series race, run three Xfinity races and competed in four Cup events. His best finish was a seventh-place result in the 2011 Truck race. Last season, Earnhardt competed in 22 Cup races, driving 19 races for Go Fas Racing and three for BK Racing. His best finish was 27th at Richmond. Earnhardt, nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr., has 24 career Cup starts. Source: NBC Sports

Jeffrey Earnhardt will not return to the No. 32 in 2017 as the team focuses on a single driver. Can-Am will return as a sponsor for 13 weeks, but the team expects to put a single driver in the car. In 2016 eight different drivers were in the car, including Earnhardt for 19 events. Car owner Archie St Hilaire believes chemistry can be better achieved with one driver and experience suggests he is correct.

Jeffrey Earnhardt will make a third start in the No. 83 this week, after campaigning that ride in back-to-back 34th-place finishes. Earnhardt was pressed into service in this car most recently at Texas Motor Speedway when Matt DiBenedetto had to sit out because of a concussion protocol. His other start in the No. 83 came at Talladega SuperSpeedway. Meanwhile, DiBenedetto will race the No. 49 with owner points from the No. 93, and must qualify on time.