Jeffrey Earnhardt

Team: Circle Sport w/TMG-33
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/22/1989

Circle Sport with The Motorsports Group announced Monday on Twitter that Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the team’s No. 33 car for the Daytona 500. The team has a charter, guaranteeing Earnhardt a spot in the field.
Earnhardt has never competed in the Daytona 500 but has raced in other events at Daytona International Speedway. He’s driven in the Rolex 24 twice, competed in one Camping World Truck Series race, run three Xfinity races and competed in four Cup events. His best finish was a seventh-place result in the 2011 Truck race. Last season, Earnhardt competed in 22 Cup races, driving 19 races for Go Fas Racing and three for BK Racing. His best finish was 27th at Richmond. Earnhardt, nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr., has 24 career Cup starts. Jan 31 - 4:19 PM
Source: NBC Sports
