Doug Coby Team: Michael Smeriglio III Racing-2-WMT Age / DOB: (37) / 8/18/1979

Latest News Recent News

Doug Coby continues to etch his name into the record books. The 37-year-old Milford, Conn. driver took down a third straight championship on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour in 2016. Driving for Mike Smeriglio Racing, Coby became the first driver in the modern era to take down three straight series titles. Behind the wheel of his No. 2 Dunleavy's Truck and Trailer Repair/A&J Romano Construction Chevrolet, Coby scored five wins, 10 top-fives and 14 top-10s in 17 races en route to his record-setting season. He moved into seventh all-time on the tour's win list with 22, and is 11th all-time in career poles. His nine Coors Light Pole Awards in 2016 was one shy of the record set by Steve Park in 1995 Source: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Doug Coby drove his No. 2 Dunleavy Repair/A&J Romano Construction Chevrolet to a sixth-place finish in Sunday's Sunoco World Series 150 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park to cap off his fourth career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Championship. He finished 12 points ahead of race winner Justin Bonsignore to claim the trophy. In the process, Coby joined NASCAR Hall of Famers Jerry Cook and Richie Evans, as well as NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Mike Stefanik and Tony Hirschman Jr., as the only drivers in NASCAR Modified 69-year history to win four or more championships. Over the last six seasons, he's collected 21 wins. Coby won five times this season, to move to seventh all-time on the tour's win list. He entered the finale with a 20-point cushion on Bonsignore and needed to only finish 17th or better to wrap up the title. Source: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Doug Coby (No. 2 Dunleavy Repair/A&J Romano Const Chevrolet) led the final practice for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Sunoco World Series 150 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park. The 120.321 mph lap was the quickest of the 27 cars out on the track for this last session. No. 51 Justin Bonsignore, No. 8 Donny Lia, No. 58 Eric Goodale and No. 75 Shawn Solomito are the rest of the top five on the speed chart. No. 38 Gary Byington was the slowest.