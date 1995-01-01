Player Page

Doug Coby

Team: Michael Smeriglio III Racing-2-WMT
Age / DOB:  (37) / 8/18/1979

Doug Coby continues to etch his name into the record books. The 37-year-old Milford, Conn. driver took down a third straight championship on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour in 2016.
Driving for Mike Smeriglio Racing, Coby became the first driver in the modern era to take down three straight series titles. Behind the wheel of his No. 2 Dunleavy's Truck and Trailer Repair/A&J Romano Construction Chevrolet, Coby scored five wins, 10 top-fives and 14 top-10s in 17 races en route to his record-setting season. He moved into seventh all-time on the tour's win list with 22, and is 11th all-time in career poles. His nine Coors Light Pole Awards in 2016 was one shy of the record set by Steve Park in 1995 Dec 21 - 8:22 PM
Source: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour
