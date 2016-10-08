He started 20th in the lineup and completed 149 laps of the 150-lap race. Ebersole competed in three of the 10 NWMT races so far this season and is currently 31st in the 2017 championship standings after this event.

He started 18th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 156-lap race. Ebersole, who was making his first start of the season, is currently 34th in the 2017 NWMT championship standings after this event.

He started second in the lineup and completed 149 laps of the 150-lap race. Ebersole, who competed in eight of the 11 NWSMT races this year, closed out the season ninth in the 2016 championship standings.

Kyle Ebersole (No. 5 Ebersole Excavating Ford) was at the top of the speed chart in the final practice for the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour season-ending Southern Slam 150 at Charlotte (NC) Motor Speedway’s 0.25-mile track.

The 60.901 mph lap was the quickest of the 16 cars out on the track for the final session. No. 28 George Brunnhoelzl III, No. 77 Ryan Preece, No. 1 Burt Myers and No. 15 Jeremy Gerstner are the rest of the top five on the speed chart. Preece also led the first practice earlier today. No. 70 Shawn Balluzzo was the slowest in this practice.