Kyle Ebersole

Team: Ebersole Excavating-5-WMT
Age / DOB:  (26) / 10/25/1990

Kyle Ebersole (No. 5 Ebersole Excavating Chevrolet) finished 11th in Wednesday night's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Bush's Beans 150 at Bristol (TN) Motor Speedway.
He started 20th in the lineup and completed 149 laps of the 150-lap race. Ebersole competed in three of the 10 NWMT races so far this season and is currently 31st in the 2017 championship standings after this event. Aug 17 - 3:25 PM
