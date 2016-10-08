Welcome,
Kyle Ebersole
Team:
Ebersole Excavating-5-WMT
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 10/25/1990
Latest News
Recent News
Kyle Ebersole (No. 5 Ebersole Excavating Chevrolet) finished 11th in Wednesday night's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Bush's Beans 150 at Bristol (TN) Motor Speedway.
He started 20th in the lineup and completed 149 laps of the 150-lap race. Ebersole competed in three of the 10 NWMT races so far this season and is currently 31st in the 2017 championship standings after this event.
Aug 17 - 3:25 PM
Kyle Ebersole (No. 5 Ebersole Excavating Chevrolet) finished ninth in Saturday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) City of Hampton 150 at Langley Speedway in Hampton, VA.
He started 18th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 156-lap race. Ebersole, who was making his first start of the season, is currently 34th in the 2017 NWMT championship standings after this event.
May 14 - 11:59 AM
Kyle Ebersole (No. 5 Ebersole Excavating Ford) finished 12th in Thursday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) season-ending Southern Slam 150 at Charlotte (NC) Motor Speedway’s 0.25-mile track.
He started second in the lineup and completed 149 laps of the 150-lap race. Ebersole, who competed in eight of the 11 NWSMT races this year, closed out the season ninth in the 2016 championship standings.
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 08:53:00 PM
Kyle Ebersole (No. 5 Ebersole Excavating Ford) was at the top of the speed chart in the final practice for the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour season-ending Southern Slam 150 at Charlotte (NC) Motor Speedway’s 0.25-mile track.
The 60.901 mph lap was the quickest of the 16 cars out on the track for the final session. No. 28 George Brunnhoelzl III, No. 77 Ryan Preece, No. 1 Burt Myers and No. 15 Jeremy Gerstner are the rest of the top five on the speed chart. Preece also led the first practice earlier today. No. 70 Shawn Balluzzo was the slowest in this practice.
Thu, Oct 6, 2016 02:58:00 PM
Kyle Ebersole: Bush's Beans 150 results
Aug 17 - 3:25 PM
Kyle Ebersole : City of Hampton 150 results
May 14 - 11:59 AM
Kyle Ebersole: Southern Slam 150 results
Sat, Oct 8, 2016 08:53:00 PM
Kyle Ebersole tops SoMod final practice
Thu, Oct 6, 2016 02:58:00 PM
More Kyle Ebersole Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
B. Keselowski
2
(673)
2
W. Byron
709
(661)
3
M. Crafton
888
(585)
4
K. Larson
42
(524)
5
S. Hornish Jr.
722
(518)
6
K. Busch
18
(509)
7
K. Kahne
5
(497)
8
N. Gragson
818
(497)
9
A. Tagliani
C18
(489)
10
J. Logano
22
(481)
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 15
There was not a lot of movement at the top of the order, but several drivers continue to seek a more natural level in terms of points-to-dollars.
More NAS Columns
»
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 15
»
Wrapup: Michigan, Mid-Ohio
Aug 13
»
Update: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 12
»
Pure Michigan 400 Stats
Aug 11
»
DFS: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 10
»
Chasing Michigan (Summer)
Aug 9
»
Caps After Watkins Glen
Aug 8
»
Wrapup: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
