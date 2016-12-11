Player Page

Trevor Bayne

Team: Roush Fenway Racing-6
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/19/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 175

In his brief career, Trevor Bayne has scored his best average finish (12.0) at Kentucky Speedway with a 13th and 11th in two starts.
Bayne’s best track that hosts more than one race per year has been Bristol Motor Speedway. On this bullring, he has three top-15s in his last four starts since joining the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series fulltime. One of these made him the best value in most games when he finished fifth in last spring’s Food City 500. He could catch the competition by surprise again this year and so long as he finishes in the range of 15th, he will be worth starting. Jan 6 - 1:26 PM
