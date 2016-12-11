Trevor Bayne Team: Roush Fenway Racing-6 Age / DOB: (25) / 2/19/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 175

In his brief career, Trevor Bayne has scored his best average finish (12.0) at Kentucky Speedway with a 13th and 11th in two starts. Bayne’s best track that hosts more than one race per year has been Bristol Motor Speedway. On this bullring, he has three top-15s in his last four starts since joining the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series fulltime. One of these made him the best value in most games when he finished fifth in last spring’s Food City 500. He could catch the competition by surprise again this year and so long as he finishes in the range of 15th, he will be worth starting.

Trevor Bayne failed to complete the distance in his last four consecutive races, finishing at least two laps off the pace in every event. Bayne eked out a top-20 in his final attempt of the season at Homestead-Miami Speedway, however, and that was his 20th top-20 (.556). He has an opportunity to reverse his fortune at Daytona International Speedway this spring, however, after scoring his best result of the season there in July with a third.

Roush Fenway Racing (RFR) has announced its 2017 plans for the NASCAR Cup Series that will see the organization field a two-car Cup operation next season, with drivers Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. piloting the No. 6 and No. 17 Ford Fusions, respectively, in NASCAR’s highest series. Bayne's No. 6 team will once again be led by veteran crew chief Matt Puccia. In addition, Kevin Kidd and Tommy Wheeler will lead RFR’s overall competition efforts going forward. Kidd will assume the role of Competition Director, and Wheeler will serve as the team’s Operations Director.-RFR