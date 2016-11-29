Austin Dillon Team: Richard Childress Racing-3 Age / DOB: (26) / 4/27/1990

Austin Dillon has five top-10s and a 14th in his last six races at Daytona International Speedway, which makes this his best track by a wide margin. Restrictor-plate, superspeedways are difficult to predict and Dillon is certainly capable of sustaining crash damage—like he did in his inaugural race in 2013 before finishing 31st—but when a driver accumulates a streak like this, he needs to be started the next time the series rolls onto this track.

Austin Dillon advanced to the second round of the Chase, but he was only able to score back-to-back top-10s three times during the season. One of his doubles came in October at Kansas Speedway and Talladega SuperSpeedway. He had another top-10 two weeks previous, but that was not enough to allow him to advance to round three. Dillon ended the season with two sub-35th-place results in the last three weeks and will need to regain momentum during the off-season.

In two previous attempts, Austin Dillon has seemingly tipped his hand in qualification at Homestead-Miami Speedway and finished within four positions of where he started. Dillon finished 25th after starting 24th in 2014. He was 14th after starting 10th last year. Fantasy owners will want to take a close look at where he starts this week and plan for him to lose a few positions before the checkers wave.