Austin Dillon

Team: Richard Childress Racing-3
Age / DOB:  (26) / 4/27/1990

Austin Dillon has five top-10s and a 14th in his last six races at Daytona International Speedway, which makes this his best track by a wide margin.
Restrictor-plate, superspeedways are difficult to predict and Dillon is certainly capable of sustaining crash damage—like he did in his inaugural race in 2013 before finishing 31st—but when a driver accumulates a streak like this, he needs to be started the next time the series rolls onto this track. Jan 9 - 12:05 PM
