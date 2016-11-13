Player Page

Jeremy Clements

Team: Jeremy Clements Racing-51-NXS
Age / DOB:  (33) / 1/16/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'6' / 130

Jeremy Clements Racing is excited to announce that they plan to run the full 2017 NASCAR XFINITY season. The family run single car team will be competing in their seventh full-time season.
Clements said "It’s great to have ASE, BRT and Harrison’s back for this season too. I’m just ready to get back on track. The competition definitely has gotten deeper but the new point’s format will be fun and give us better opportunities to secure a playoff berth." The team is aggressively pursuing more sponsorship partners and will announce those partnerships as they become available. Feb 11 - 4:38 PM
Source: Jeremy Clements PR
