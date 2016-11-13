Jeremy Clements Team: Jeremy Clements Racing-51-NXS Age / DOB: (33) / 1/16/1984 Ht / Wt: 5'6' / 130

Latest News Recent News

Jeremy Clements Racing is excited to announce that they plan to run the full 2017 NASCAR XFINITY season. The family run single car team will be competing in their seventh full-time season. Clements said "It’s great to have ASE, BRT and Harrison’s back for this season too. I’m just ready to get back on track. The competition definitely has gotten deeper but the new point’s format will be fun and give us better opportunities to secure a playoff berth." The team is aggressively pursuing more sponsorship partners and will announce those partnerships as they become available. Source: Jeremy Clements PR

Jeremy Clements (No. 51 RepairableVehicles.com/AllSouthElectric.com Chevrolet Camaro) was credited with a 31st place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started 23rd on the grid and completed 150 laps of the 200 laps run before exiting the race (Accident). Clements, who competed in all 32 NXS races so far this season, dropped 1 spot to 15th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.

Jeremy Clements (No. 51 RepairableVehicles.com Chevrolet Camaro) finished 18th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. He started 21st on the grid and completed 199 of the 200 laps run. Clements, who competed in all 31 NXS races so far this season, is 15th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.