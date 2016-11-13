Jeremy Clements

Welcome,
COLUMNS
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Yeley in Daytona truck opener for AM Racing
Clements set to run full XFINITY season
Shepherd chasing checkered flag at age 75
New crew members for Kurt Busch
2 of 6 top-10s for Patrick came at Daytona
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. best at Bristol
Joey Gase to make first plate start
Kyle Larson 3rd-best at Dover
E Sadler to make 1st Daytona start since 2012
Miller joins MDM for NKNPSE and ARCA races
BBR Music Group to partner with Tyler Reddick
Hemric secures sponsor for Daytona and beyond
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wheatcroft (undisclosed) WD at AT&T Pro-Am
Jason Day joins top spot w/ week-tying-low 64
Derek Fathauer co-leads AT&T after 8-under 64
Perez hits all 13 fairways, 18 greens in R2
Willett leads by 3 in Maybank Championship
Fog suspends R2 of AT&T Pro-Am until Saturday
Spieth early clubhouse leader w/ 7-under 65
Tiger Woods a no-go at Genesis Open or Honda
Schwartzel among notables to MC in Malaysia
Wiesberger leads Maybank; 9 straight birdies
Round 1 @ AT&T Pro-Am postponed until Friday
J.J. Henry WDs after R1 of the AT&T Pro-Am
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Myles Garrett: Cowboys comments meant as joke
Report: Snyder in hospital for treatment
Report: Stringfellow not invited to Combine
Hawaii promotes DL coach Legi Suiaunoa to DC
Gophs give Fleck five-year, $18 MM contract
Report: McNichols (labrum) to go under knife
Ross to undergo labrum surgery post-Combine
Exec: QB crop is good, 5 could go in Rds. 1-2
NY Daily News asks: Should NYJ suck for Sam?
Victim: Mixon called my friend a gay slur
DE Garrett will skip the Draft, watch at home
Bama RB Emmons undergoing 2nd foot surgery
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Tackle in training sidelines Terry
Sadio Mane is back as Reds dominate
Spurs look bad in losing at Anfield
Martial stars as United extend unbeaten run
Watford come up short at Old Trafford
Black Cats downed by Gabbiadini and co.
Allen goal ends Stoke City winless streak
Gareth McAuley nets a point in stoppage time
Milivojevic debuts, but Palace shut out
Sofiane Feghouli the star as Hammers draw
Lukaku runs out of goal-power on Riverside
Middlesbrough locks up Lukaku for clean sheet
Jeremy Clements
Team:
Jeremy Clements Racing-51-NXS
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 1/16/1984
Ht / Wt:
5'6' / 130
Latest News
Recent News
Jeremy Clements Racing is excited to announce that they plan to run the full 2017 NASCAR XFINITY season. The family run single car team will be competing in their seventh full-time season.
Clements said "It’s great to have ASE, BRT and Harrison’s back for this season too. I’m just ready to get back on track. The competition definitely has gotten deeper but the new point’s format will be fun and give us better opportunities to secure a playoff berth." The team is aggressively pursuing more sponsorship partners and will announce those partnerships as they become available.
Feb 11 - 4:38 PM
Source:
Jeremy Clements PR
Jeremy Clements (No. 51 RepairableVehicles.com/AllSouthElectric.com Chevrolet Camaro) was credited with a 31st place DNF in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ.
He started 23rd on the grid and completed 150 laps of the 200 laps run before exiting the race (Accident). Clements, who competed in all 32 NXS races so far this season, dropped 1 spot to 15th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 09:01:00 PM
Jeremy Clements (No. 51 RepairableVehicles.com Chevrolet Camaro) finished 18th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX.
He started 21st on the grid and completed 199 of the 200 laps run. Clements, who competed in all 31 NXS races so far this season, is 15th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 03:31:00 PM
Jeremy Clements (No. 51 RepairableVehicles.com Chevrolet Camaro) was credited with a 28th place DNF in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, KS.
He started 27th on the grid and completed 190 laps of the 200 laps run before exiting the race (Engine). Clements, who competed in all 30 NXS races so far this season, is 14th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 12:06:00 PM
Clements set to run full XFINITY season
Feb 11 - 4:38 PM
DNF for Clements in Phoenix XFINITY race
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 09:01:00 PM
Clements: O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 03:31:00 PM
DNF for Jeremy Clements in XFINITY race in KS
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 12:06:00 PM
More Jeremy Clements Player News
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
There have been some stellar Rookie of the Year classes in the past, but 2017 promises to be one of the best of all time.
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Yeley in Daytona truck opener for AM Racing
Clements set to run full XFINITY season
Shepherd chasing checkered flag at age 75
New crew members for Kurt Busch
2 of 6 top-10s for Patrick came at Daytona
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. best at Bristol
Joey Gase to make first plate start
Kyle Larson 3rd-best at Dover
E Sadler to make 1st Daytona start since 2012
Miller joins MDM for NKNPSE and ARCA races
BBR Music Group to partner with Tyler Reddick
Hemric secures sponsor for Daytona and beyond
