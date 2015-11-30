Derrike Cope Team: Premium Motorsports-55 Age / DOB: (58) / 11/3/1958 Ht / Wt: 5'7" / 180

Former Daytona 500 champion Derrike Cope will be returning to the most elite division of NASCAR in the Monster Energy Cup Series in 2017 with Premium Motorsports. Cope will be running a limited schedule in the No. 55, with the possibility of a full schedule dependent on sponsorship beginning in Atlanta in March. With over 700 top three series NASCAR starts, the far majority being in the Cup Series, Cope's career started in Winston West (now NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West) and spans 35 years with multiple wins.(Derrike Cope Racing)-via jayski.com

NASCAR veteran Derrike Cope expects to run full-time in NASCAR's second-tier XFINITY Series for a third consecutive season, the driver confirmed to The Racing Experts. Cope has competed in his self-owned car in 54 of 66 XFINITY Series races over the last two seasons. Cope's best finish as an owner-driver was a 13th place effort at Daytona International Speedway in July of 2014. The plan for Cope, a one-time winner in the XFINITY Series, is to compete in all 33 races next season. "Right now, my plan is to drive every race, unless we can find a young driver that has the money that we can really elevate the program with," he said. "Otherwise, we're going to continue to keep somebody with a little bit more experience in the car and just try to take a very, again, methodical approach towards it, week in and week out, just try put numbers on the board."-(The Racing Experts)-jayski.com

Derrike Cope finished 28th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Dover (DE) International Speedway. He started the No. 70 Circle Track Warehouse Chevrolet Camaro 38th on the grid for the Buckle Up 200. He completed 187 laps of the 200-lap race. Cope, who made nine of the 12 series races so far this season, is currently 30th in the 2015 XFINITY Series championship standings.