Player Page

Derrike Cope

Team: Premium Motorsports-55
Age / DOB:  (58) / 11/3/1958
Ht / Wt:  5'7" / 180

Latest News

Recent News

Former Daytona 500 champion Derrike Cope will be returning to the most elite division of NASCAR in the Monster Energy Cup Series in 2017 with Premium Motorsports.
Cope will be running a limited schedule in the No. 55, with the possibility of a full schedule dependent on sponsorship beginning in Atlanta in March. With over 700 top three series NASCAR starts, the far majority being in the Cup Series, Cope's career started in Winston West (now NASCAR K&N Pro Series-West) and spans 35 years with multiple wins.(Derrike Cope Racing)-via jayski.com Feb 8 - 10:41 AM
More Derrike Cope Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 