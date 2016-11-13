Welcome,
COLUMNS
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
Ryan Sieg
Team:
RSS Racing-39-NXS
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 6/20/1987
Latest News
Recent News
RSS Racing is again planning a full season with Ryan Sieg behind the wheel of the #39 Chevrolet.
The team is still searching for sponsorship for Sieg. RSS is also prepared to run a second car in 2017 if the right driver and sponsor materializes. Veterans Kevin Starland, Mike Ford, and Bruce Cook will all return to the team. "Our team is in a great position heading into 2017. With Cowboy, Mike Ford, and Bruce Cook we have some of the smartest guys in the garage. I’m looking forward to making another run at the chase," commented owner and driver Ryan Sieg.-Catchfence.com
Jan 13 - 1:35 PM
Ryan Sieg (No. 39 Big Valley Towing Chevrolet Camaro) finished 14th in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ.
He started 15th on the grid and completed all of the 200 laps run. Sieg, who competed in all 32 NXS races so far this season, is 12th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 08:58:00 PM
Ryan Sieg (No. 39 Aries Well Service Chevrolet Camaro) finished 13th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX.
He started 14th on the grid and completed all of the 200 laps run. Sieg, who competed in all 31 NXS races so far this season, is 12th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 03:48:00 PM
Ryan Sieg (No. 39 RSS Racing Chevrolet Camaro) was credited with a 34th place DNF in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, KS.
He started 17th on the grid and completed 162 laps of the 200 laps run before exiting the race (Accident). Sieg, who competed in all 30 NXS races so far this season, dropped 1 spot to 12th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 12:46:00 PM
Sieg plans another full XFINITY Series season
Jan 13 - 1:35 PM
Ryan Sieg: Ticket Galaxy 200 results
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 08:58:00 PM
Ryan Sieg: O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 03:48:00 PM
DNF for Ryan Sieg in Kansas XFINITY race
Sun, Oct 16, 2016 12:46:00 PM
More Ryan Sieg Player News
Headlines
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
Only 45 days until the Daytona 500. Look Ahead shows 2016 results on a few drivers each week and lists what is known about their 2017 plans.
