RSS Racing is again planning a full season with Ryan Sieg behind the wheel of the #39 Chevrolet.

The team is still searching for sponsorship for Sieg. RSS is also prepared to run a second car in 2017 if the right driver and sponsor materializes. Veterans Kevin Starland, Mike Ford, and Bruce Cook will all return to the team. "Our team is in a great position heading into 2017. With Cowboy, Mike Ford, and Bruce Cook we have some of the smartest guys in the garage. I’m looking forward to making another run at the chase," commented owner and driver Ryan Sieg.-Catchfence.com