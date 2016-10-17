Parker Kligerman will return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2017, but with a different look.

The part-time racer is going old-school, partnering with Henderson Motorsports to compete in the organization’s No. 75 truck for at least eight to 10 races. He attempted to make his debut with the organization at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2016, but failed to qualify after a brake issue during time trials prevented him from keeping pace with the rest of the Truck Series field. "The crew chief there is the crew chief from my ARCA days, Chris Carrier," Kligerman told Frontstretch. "Chris and I have always looked at ways to get back to racing together."