Team: GoFAS Racing-32
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/27/1991

Matt DiBenedetto has made four starts at Bristol Motor Speedway in his career, has one top-10, and recorded his best average finish there.
With an average of 19.25 in four starts, DiBenedetto might seem to be of limited use. Take another look, however, and one will see that he has finished better than he started in every race and completed all of the laps on this bullring last year. Go Fas Racing wants to concentrate on one driver next year and they could be a solid value on a few occasions if they remain patient with the third-year racer. Jan 5 - 12:04 PM
