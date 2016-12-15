Matt DiBenedetto Team: GoFAS Racing-32 Age / DOB: (25) / 7/27/1991

Latest News Recent News

Matt DiBenedetto has made four starts at Bristol Motor Speedway in his career, has one top-10, and recorded his best average finish there. With an average of 19.25 in four starts, DiBenedetto might seem to be of limited use. Take another look, however, and one will see that he has finished better than he started in every race and completed all of the laps on this bullring last year. Go Fas Racing wants to concentrate on one driver next year and they could be a solid value on a few occasions if they remain patient with the third-year racer.

Go Fas Racing (GFR) is pleased to announce that Matt DiBenedetto will pilot the No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford for all 36 scheduled events in NASCAR's Premier Series during the 2017 season. DiBenedetto comes to GFR after completing two full seasons in NASCAR's Premier Series where he tallied 68 starts and a season-best finish of sixth place at Bristol Motor Speedway in Spring of 2016. Go Fas Racing is looking forward to the opportunity to focus on having one driver in the seat for all 36 scheduled races since its inception into the series in 2014.-GFR

Matt DiBenedetto will not race for BK Racing in 2017, according to a statement by the team on their Facebook page. "Our 33rd and 34th place finishes this year did not produce the results we were hoping to achieve," Devine said. "I am, however, very proud of Matt DiBenedetto and his many accomplishments over the past two years. I am confident that Matt will go on to be a very successful NASCAR driver, and I believe it is the right time to release him so that he can pursue other opportunities." No replacement has been named. DiBenedetto’s departure comes on the heels of an announcement that David Ragan will not return to their other car. Source: BK Racing on Facebook