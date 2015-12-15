Player Page

Tim Brown

Team: Ben Brown-83-SMRS
Age / DOB:  (46) / 7/6/1971

Latest News

Recent News

With the Southern Modified Series at the halfway point, Tobacoville, N.C. driver Tim Brown is sixth in the point standings.
Brown struggled a little early, but has rallied back strong in the last three races, including a victory the last time the tour visited Caraway Speedway. Brown is a 10-time track champion at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, where he has 84 victories – the most of any driver at the historic track. Brown has five victories overall this year – four at "The Stadium" and the Caraway win on April 14th. Jul 19 - 9:06 PM
More Tim Brown Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 