Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Closer Market
Jul 19
Notes: Manny On The Move?
Jul 19
Daily Dose: Big Deals
Jul 19
Roundtable: 2nd Half Sleepers
Jul 18
MLB Power Rankings: Week 16
Jul 18
Daily Dose: Polanco Producing
Jul 18
Top 10 Prospects: July 17
Jul 17
MLB Live Chat
Jul 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Sandoval refutes report of Giants signing
Athletics sign Chris Carter to minors deal
J.D. Martinez exits with left hand contusion
Steven Souza suffers left hip strain in loss
Blackmon lifted due to cramping in upper leg
Arenado goes off for three homers, seven RBI
Tyler Clippard to serve as closer for ChiSox
Todd Frazier (hand) expected in lineup Thurs.
Mariners' Paxton dominates first-place Astros
Britton will resume closing next opportunity
Berrios solid for six-plus as Twins top Yanks
Stanton ties Judge for MLB lead with 30th HR
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
No Deal!
Jul 19
Steelers Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
Eagles Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
Raiders Fantasy Preview
Jul 18
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jul 18
Jets Fantasy Preview
Jul 17
Patriots Fantasy Preview
Jul 17
Giants Fantasy Preview
Jul 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Lions, Stafford close to new deal
Packers WR Geronimo Allison banned 1 game
Bolts rook WR Williams may need back surgery
Cam Newton (shoulder) throwing to teammates
Gary Barnidge to visit Jaguars next Tuesday
Panthers officially make Hurney interim GM
Ron Rivera 'surprised' by Gettleman firing
Thomas Davis: Don't blame me for GM firing
Jerry deflects on possible Zeke suspension
Report: Steelers offered Bell 'over $12M per'
Cousins 'needed more time' to assess team
Witness says Zeke Elliott didn't throw punch
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Summer League Winners, Losers
Jul 19
Summer League Summary: DSJ
Jul 18
Vegas Summer League Pod
Jul 16
Free Agency Overview
Jul 14
Summer League Podcast for 7/13
Jul 13
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
Jul 11
Friday Summer League Recap Pod
Jul 8
League Pass Ranks & News Talk
Jul 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Lillard: A 'real possibility' Melo joins POR
Blake Griffin expects to be ready for camp
Mario Chalmers agrees to deal with Grizzlies
Ty Lawson agrees to deal with Shanxi Dragons
Willie Reed agrees to deal with the Clippers
Report: SA working on deal with Pau Gasol
Report: Manu Ginobili to re-sign with Spurs
Pels plans to start Rondo & Holiday together
Kuzma scores 30, Lakers win Summer League
Lonzo Ball, Dozier, Hart out for SL Finale
Rudy Gay (Achilles) says he's fully cleared
Lonzo Ball exits w/ calf tightness on Sunday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
Draft Grades - East
Jun 25
Draft Grades - West
Jun 25
Podcast: Draft Weekend Recap
Jun 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Panthers ink prospect Owen Tippett to ELC
Stars expect Nichushkin back in 2018-19
Jean-Gabriel Pageau signs 3-year/$9.3M deal
Flyers ink second overall pick Nolan Patrick
Brian Campbell calls an end to playing career
Vegas signs its first ever pick, Cody Glass
Devils sign first overall pick Nico Hischier
Arizona plans to sign Duclair to bridge deal
Tampa Bay locks up Ondrej Palat for 5 years
Report: Tomas Tatar wants $6-7 million AAV
Canes confirm offer to buy team has been made
Andrew Ference, 38, hangs up his skates
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After New Hampshire (Summ
Jul 18
Wrapup: NH Motor Speedway
Jul 16
Update: New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 15
DFS: New Hampshire
Jul 13
Chasing New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 12
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
Update: Kentucky
Jul 8
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ward leads the Southern Modified points
Measmer: Second in the Southern Modified poin
Gerstner: Third in Southern Modified points
William Byron: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
Danny Bohn: Fourth in Southern Modified point
Jason Myers: Fifth in Southern Modified point
Elliott Sadler: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
Tim Brown: Sixth in Southern Modified points
Thad Moffitt tests at Lucas Oil; race-ready
Friesen on pole for Eldora Dirt Derby 150
Norman: Seventh in Southern Modified points
Theriault, several teams test Sunday at LOR
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
Open Championship Preview
Jul 17
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Furyk misses The Open; pegs it at Barbasol
Snedeker (ribs) WDs from The 146th Open
Defending champion Stenson heads to Birkdale
Spieth sets his eyes on the Claret Jug
Rose will look to beat Amateur mark at Open
McIlroy facing huge test as third MC looms
Rodgers finishes runner-up for second time
DeChambeau (-18) wins first TOUR title @ JDC
Rookie Lamb bags first career top 10 at JDC
Byrd records first top 10 in nearly 3 years
Bryan moves target to -16; day-tying-low 64
Cabrera Bello win the 2017 AAM Scottish Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 130-115
Jul 17
Top-25 CFB Fantasy Ds, Kickers
Jul 14
Top-40 CFB Fantasy TEs
Jul 13
Top-150 CFB Fantasy WRs
Jul 11
Top-130 CFB Fantasy RBs
Jul 6
Top-75 CFB Fantasy QBs
Jul 3
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Zierlein comps DE Amstrong to Haason Reddick
LB Baker flies to ridiculous 4.37 forty time
Oregon loses 4-star DT Reitmaier to transfer
Morris: Sutton is a bigger DeAndre Hopkins
OSU nets pledge from four-star TE Ruckert
Media picks Florida State to win ACC
Darren Carrington planning on a transfer
Baylor RB Williams (shoulder) to miss games
UM frosh DE Malone-Hatcher (Achilles) retires
Penn State lands four-star S Isheem Young
Jeremiah comps RB Barkley to Zeke Elliott
WR Kirk declines to discuss NFL intentions
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Stag's Take - Brighton preview
Jul 18
The Transfer Hub-July 17
Jul 17
Are Spurs the new Arsenal?
Jul 15
FPL 101 - Welcome New Students
Jul 14
FPL Prices Review - Part 1
Jul 13
Stag’s Take - FPL Prices
Jul 12
The Transfer Hub-July 11
Jul 12
Impact of Lukaku and Rooney
Jul 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
LCFC Hamer out a win in the PL Asia Trophy
Everton defender ruled out until 2018
Lucas Leiva switches Liverpool for Lazio
Forster pens another Southampton contract
Kouyate to start season in the treatment room
Leicester complete swoop for Hull keeper
Blow as Barkley is ruled out for a month
Alvaro Morata headed to Chelsea
Arsenal down Bayern Munich on penalties
Juventus confirm Wojciech Szczesny transfer
Sturridge is making a big impression
Nothing the Mata with Juan and Matteo
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tim Brown
Team:
Ben Brown-83-SMRS
Age / DOB:
(
46
) / 7/6/1971
Latest News
Recent News
With the Southern Modified Series at the halfway point, Tobacoville, N.C. driver Tim Brown is sixth in the point standings.
Brown struggled a little early, but has rallied back strong in the last three races, including a victory the last time the tour visited Caraway Speedway. Brown is a 10-time track champion at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, where he has 84 victories – the most of any driver at the historic track. Brown has five victories overall this year – four at "The Stadium" and the Caraway win on April 14th.
Jul 19 - 9:06 PM
With 10 championships and the all-time wins lead at Bowman Gray Stadium (NC), there’s not much that Tim Brown had left to accomplish in Modified racing in North Carolina.
But entering Friday night, (No. 83) Tim Brown had yet to win a Southern Modified Racing Series event. At the end of 125 laps at Caraway Speedway (NC), "The Rocket" had crossed that goal off of the list too. (Jason) Myers closed right up on the rear nerf bar of Brown’s bright orange machine. He was close enough to give his Bowman Gray rival a couple of taps to the back bumper, but one slip off of turn four by Myers was enough for Brown to escape to the win. Brown held off No. 4 Myers, No. 15 Jeremy Gerstner, No. 14 Bobby Measmer Jr. and No. 19 Brandon Ward, ending Ward’s win streak at three races. Danny Bohn, Burt Myers, John Smith, Tom Buzze and Jimmy Wallace made up the rest of the top-10.-speed51.com
Apr 15 - 11:21 AM
Tim Brown (No. 83 Chevrolet) was at the top of the speed chart in the final practice for the Southern Modified Racing Series Keller Williams Realty 125 at Caraway Speedway in Sophia, NC.
The 16.037 second lap was the quickest of the 12 cars out on the track for the final session. No. 40 Danny Bohn, No. 14 Bobby Measmer Jr., No. 19 Brandon Ward and No. 2 JR Bertuccio are the rest of the top five on the speed chart. No. 22 Jimmy Wallace was the slowest in this practice.
Apr 14 - 6:01 PM
Not only did Tobaccoville, NC native Tim Brown pick up another NASCAR Whelen All-American Series (NWAAS) track championship at Bowman Gray Stadium – his 10th – but he also passed Junior Miller to set the mark for all-time wins at the track with 77.
One perk of being the champion at Bowman Gray was being asked to be the grand marshal of the Winston-Salem Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 5. Brown said. "Being asked to represent the Stadium as its NASCAR champion is something I’ll remember and look back on with a great feeling because of my fans and sponsors." Brown was honored last weekend for his Bowman Gray Stadium championship along with other track and state/province champions from across North America as part of the NWAAS Awards at the Charlotte Convention Center and NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Tue, Dec 15, 2015 11:08:00 AM
Source:
NASCAR Whelen All-American Series
Tim Brown: Sixth in Southern Modified points
Jul 19 - 9:06 PM
10-time Champion Brown now first-time winner
Apr 15 - 11:21 AM
Brown tops SoMod final practice in Caraway
Apr 14 - 6:01 PM
Tim Brown scores 10th Bowman Gray title
Tue, Dec 15, 2015 11:08:00 AM
More Tim Brown Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Larson
42
(1328)
2
K. Busch
18
(1085)
3
M. Truex Jr.
78
(1067)
4
R. Preece
H06
(1037)
5
B. Kennedy
702
(973)
6
C. Purdy
E17
(680)
7
A. Ranger
C27
(660)
8
S. Creed
W55
(654)
9
D. Hamlin
11
(653)
10
C. Elliott
24
(603)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Headlines
Caps After New Hampshire (Summ
Jul 18
The NASCAR Fantasy Live game took a few big swings this week with six drivers changing value by 50 cents or more.
More NAS Columns
»
Caps After New Hampshire (Summ
Jul 18
»
Wrapup: NH Motor Speedway
Jul 16
»
Update: New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 15
»
DFS: New Hampshire
Jul 13
»
Chasing New Hampshire (Summer)
Jul 12
»
Caps After Kentucky
Jul 11
»
Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway
Jul 9
»
Update: Kentucky
Jul 8
NAS Headlines
»
Ward leads the Southern Modified points
»
Measmer: Second in the Southern Modified poin
»
Gerstner: Third in Southern Modified points
»
William Byron: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
»
Danny Bohn: Fourth in Southern Modified point
»
Jason Myers: Fifth in Southern Modified point
»
Elliott Sadler: Lilly Diabetes 250 advance
»
Tim Brown: Sixth in Southern Modified points
»
Thad Moffitt tests at Lucas Oil; race-ready
»
Friesen on pole for Eldora Dirt Derby 150
»
Norman: Seventh in Southern Modified points
»
Theriault, several teams test Sunday at LOR
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved