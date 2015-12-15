Tim Brown Team: Ben Brown-83-SMRS Age / DOB: (46) / 7/6/1971

Latest News Recent News

With the Southern Modified Series at the halfway point, Tobacoville, N.C. driver Tim Brown is sixth in the point standings. Brown struggled a little early, but has rallied back strong in the last three races, including a victory the last time the tour visited Caraway Speedway. Brown is a 10-time track champion at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, where he has 84 victories – the most of any driver at the historic track. Brown has five victories overall this year – four at "The Stadium" and the Caraway win on April 14th.

With 10 championships and the all-time wins lead at Bowman Gray Stadium (NC), there’s not much that Tim Brown had left to accomplish in Modified racing in North Carolina. But entering Friday night, (No. 83) Tim Brown had yet to win a Southern Modified Racing Series event. At the end of 125 laps at Caraway Speedway (NC), "The Rocket" had crossed that goal off of the list too. (Jason) Myers closed right up on the rear nerf bar of Brown’s bright orange machine. He was close enough to give his Bowman Gray rival a couple of taps to the back bumper, but one slip off of turn four by Myers was enough for Brown to escape to the win. Brown held off No. 4 Myers, No. 15 Jeremy Gerstner, No. 14 Bobby Measmer Jr. and No. 19 Brandon Ward, ending Ward’s win streak at three races. Danny Bohn, Burt Myers, John Smith, Tom Buzze and Jimmy Wallace made up the rest of the top-10.-speed51.com

Tim Brown (No. 83 Chevrolet) was at the top of the speed chart in the final practice for the Southern Modified Racing Series Keller Williams Realty 125 at Caraway Speedway in Sophia, NC. The 16.037 second lap was the quickest of the 12 cars out on the track for the final session. No. 40 Danny Bohn, No. 14 Bobby Measmer Jr., No. 19 Brandon Ward and No. 2 JR Bertuccio are the rest of the top five on the speed chart. No. 22 Jimmy Wallace was the slowest in this practice.