Burt Myers Team: Myers Racing-1-WSMT Age / DOB: (40) / 12/30/1975

In a season filled with accolades for the 40-year-old Walnut Cove, N.C. driver, Burt Myers captured three wins, nine top-fives and 11 top-10 finishes. He also scored two Coors Light Pole Awards, adding to his total (30) as the all-time pole award winner in the history of the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour. As the final champion of the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour before the unification with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour for the 2017 season, the title is bittersweet for the longtime veteran. His family, including brother Jason, has been involved in NASCAR modified racing for years and being the final champion before the merger means a lot to him. Source: NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour

Burt Myers won his second NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour championship after the Bad Boy Off Road Southern Slam 150 Thursday night on the quarter-mile track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Myers, also scored his first tour title in 2010 at CMS, won three times on the 2016 schedule and held the lead throughout the season. The Walnut Cove, N.C. driver entered the season finale just needing to take the green flag to celebrate and deny Andy Seuss a third straight crown. Myers is the third champion to be crowned in the NASCAR Touring division and he’ll join the other six touring and weekly series champions from across the globe on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Charlotte for the NASCAR Night of Champions Touring Awards celebration. Source: NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour

Burt Myers (No. 1 Remington SCT/Citrusafe/Speedway Auto Actn Ford) finished second in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) Caraway 150 at Caraway Speedway (Sophia, NC). He started second in the lineup, led 85 laps and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Myers continues as the leader in the 2016 NWSMT point standings after the event, leading Andy Seuss (finished fourth in the Caraway 150) by 22 points.