Player Page

Burt Myers

Team: Myers Racing-1-WSMT
Age / DOB:  (40) / 12/30/1975

Latest News

Recent News

In a season filled with accolades for the 40-year-old Walnut Cove, N.C. driver, Burt Myers captured three wins, nine top-fives and 11 top-10 finishes.
He also scored two Coors Light Pole Awards, adding to his total (30) as the all-time pole award winner in the history of the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour. As the final champion of the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour before the unification with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour for the 2017 season, the title is bittersweet for the longtime veteran. His family, including brother Jason, has been involved in NASCAR modified racing for years and being the final champion before the merger means a lot to him. Dec 23 - 1:12 PM
Source: NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour
More Burt Myers Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 