Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
Inciarte, Braves ink five-year, $30.525M deal
Indians land Encarnacion for three yrs, $60M
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
Felix Hernandez to make VWL debut Thurs.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Weather: Week 16 Forecasts
Dec 24
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 23
Injury Report: Week 16
Dec 23
Roundtable: Hits and Misses
Dec 23
Silva's Week 16 Matchups
Dec 23
Week 16 NFL Chat
Dec 23
Dose: Eagles Top Giants on TNF
Dec 23
Week 16 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Michael Floyd will be active Week 16
Report: Bills yet to make decision on Rex
Rams looking at 'lower-profile' HC candidates
Report: Sean Payton 'monitoring' Rams job
Brandon Marshall expected to play vs Patriots
Bengals not 'so sure' A.J. Green will play
Lamar Miller (ankle) 'iffy at best' for Wk 16
Report: Jordan Reed ruled out for Week 16
Saints shut CB Delvin Breaux down for season
Todd Bowles could miss Week 16 with illness
Raiders activate DE Edwards from IR/recall
Rivera has yet to decide on Kuechly's status
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 23
Dec 23
Stew: The Way of the Dragic
Dec 23
Dose: CP3 Tweaks Hamstring
Dec 23
Roundtable: Biggest Surprises
Dec 22
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
Home vs. Away: Fantasy Splits
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
DeAndre Jordan pulls down 17 boards in loss
Dirk Nowitzki scores 17 points in 15 minutes
Damian Lillard sprains his left ankle Friday
Devin Booker scores 23 points with six dimes
Patty Mills scores 23 in win over Blazers
Hack The Process: Chriss w/ 5 fouls in 7 mins
Joel Embiid scores 27 points in loss at PHX
Kyle Lowry scores season-high 36 points
Zach LaVine's 40 points not enough for Wolves
Anthony Davis racks up 23 & 22 w/ four blocks
Tim Frazier gets second-half DNP on Friday
Anthony Tolliver scores 17 points w/ 5 treys
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
CBJ atop NHL, win streak at 12
Dec 24
A 100 Year Celebration
Dec 23
Jackets win streak reaches 11
Dec 23
Fantasy Nuggets Week 11
Dec 22
Ding Dong the Streak is Dead
Dec 22
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Do Something: NHL Strugglers
Dec 21
Jagr ties Messier in points
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jeff Carter stays hot in OT loss to Dallas
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
Nathan MacKinnon scores OT winner vs. CHI
Justin Faulk scores 1G, 1A in OT win over BOS
Jared Coreau gets first NHL win on Friday
Bobrovsky helps Jackets win 12th in a row
John Carlson scores two goals in win over TB
Sidney Crosby scores in third straight game
Charlie Coyle picks up 4 pts in win over NYR
Ryan Strome scores 1G, 1A in win over BUF
No more waiting, it's Anton Rodin time
Semyon Varlamov (groin) is out Friday night
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
Week 13: Booms and Busts
Nov 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
Higgins fires four touchdown passes in win
FSU gains pledge from four-star DE Kaindoh
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
Ducks OC Lubick heading to Ole Miss
Lawry notches 133 yds in first ODU bowl win
BSU dismisses S Dylan Sumner-Gardner
Joe Mixon apologizes for 2014 assault
Olabisi Johnson logs 7-265-2 receiving line
Stevens throws for 445 yards, five TD in loss
Five-star LB Anthony commits to Michigan
Saunders rolls for 147 yards, trio of TDs
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 18
Dec 22
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 21
Overreaction Monday - Week 17
Dec 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lamela only Boxing Day absentee for Spurs
Gudmundsson makes welcome return from injury
Coutinho plan to return NYE looking unlikely
Middlesbrough forward out with injury
Kirchhoff ruled out for three months
McCarthy set to miss weeks due to injury
James Morrison could miss out with flu
Jonny Evans uncertain for Boxing Day
Oxlade-Chamberlain injury not too severe
Aaron Ramsey could feature on Boxing Day
Welbeck training but still a ways to go
Cathcart likely to continue on the bench
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Burt Myers
Team:
Myers Racing-1-WSMT
Age / DOB:
(
40
) / 12/30/1975
Latest News
Recent News
In a season filled with accolades for the 40-year-old Walnut Cove, N.C. driver, Burt Myers captured three wins, nine top-fives and 11 top-10 finishes.
He also scored two Coors Light Pole Awards, adding to his total (30) as the all-time pole award winner in the history of the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour. As the final champion of the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour before the unification with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour for the 2017 season, the title is bittersweet for the longtime veteran. His family, including brother Jason, has been involved in NASCAR modified racing for years and being the final champion before the merger means a lot to him.
Dec 23 - 1:12 PM
Source:
NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour
Burt Myers won his second NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour championship after the Bad Boy Off Road Southern Slam 150 Thursday night on the quarter-mile track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Myers, also scored his first tour title in 2010 at CMS, won three times on the 2016 schedule and held the lead throughout the season. The Walnut Cove, N.C. driver entered the season finale just needing to take the green flag to celebrate and deny Andy Seuss a third straight crown. Myers is the third champion to be crowned in the NASCAR Touring division and he’ll join the other six touring and weekly series champions from across the globe on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Charlotte for the NASCAR Night of Champions Touring Awards celebration.
Oct 7 - 12:10 AM
Source:
NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour
Burt Myers (No. 1 Remington SCT/Citrusafe/Speedway Auto Actn Ford) finished second in Saturday night's NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour (NWSMT) Caraway 150 at Caraway Speedway (Sophia, NC).
He started second in the lineup, led 85 laps and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Myers continues as the leader in the 2016 NWSMT point standings after the event, leading Andy Seuss (finished fourth in the Caraway 150) by 22 points.
Sep 26 - 7:47 PM
Burt Myers (No. 1 Remington SCT/Citrusafe/Speedway Auto Auction Ford) the 2010 NWSMT champion has 19 wins, a tour record 30 poles, 76 top fives and 115 top 10s in 137 career NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour starts.
Finished third in the final standings last season with four wins, nine top fives and 12 top 10s in 14 races. Won the season opener and the most recent race at Caraway Speedway (Sophia, NC) in April and now has four wins, a record 13 poles, 24 top fives and 42 top 10s in 57 career Caraway starts. Was the NWSMT’s inaugural event pole sitter at Caraway, and won the second-ever race there on April 9, 2005.
Sep 21 - 11:46 AM
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Dec 23 - 1:12 PM
Burt Myers: 2016 NASCAR Whelen SoMod Champ
Oct 7 - 12:10 AM
Myers 2nd at Caraway, maintains points lead
Sep 26 - 7:47 PM
Burt Myers: Caraway 150 advance
Sep 21 - 11:46 AM
More Burt Myers Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
T. Gilliland
W16
(1740)
2
K. Busch
18
(1372)
3
L. Cassill
34
(1112)
4
D. Ragan
38
(1111)
5
M. DiBenedetto
32
(1101)
6
B. Keselowski
2
(1071)
7
C. Buescher
37
(1060)
8
R. Herbst
A18
(1049)
9
C. Bowyer
14
(1037)
10
A. Self
822
(1025)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Martin Truex Jr. had a career year, but he failed to finish as many times as he won and that made him a difficult fantasy choice.
More NAS Columns
»
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
»
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
»
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
»
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
»
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
»
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
»
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
»
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
NAS Headlines
»
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
»
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
»
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
»
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
»
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
»
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
»
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
»
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
»
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
»
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
»
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
»
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
NAS Links
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved