Danica Patrick

Team: Stewart Haas Racing-10
Age / DOB:  (34) / 3/25/1982
Ht / Wt:  5'2 / 100

Recent News

Danica Patrick has her best three-year average finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway with a 14.0; her best course that holds more than one race per year is Kansas Speedway at 18.3.
Both of these are similarly-configured, 1.5-mile tracks, and that bodes well for Patrick’s potential. This track type dominates the schedule with 10 races and most organizations put a lot of effort into them. The fast femme will be a notable dark horse on several occasions in 2017. Jan 5 - 12:05 PM
