Danica Patrick Team: Stewart Haas Racing-10 Age / DOB: (34) / 3/25/1982 Ht / Wt: 5'2 / 100

Danica Patrick has her best three-year average finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway with a 14.0; her best course that holds more than one race per year is Kansas Speedway at 18.3. Both of these are similarly-configured, 1.5-mile tracks, and that bodes well for Patrick’s potential. This track type dominates the schedule with 10 races and most organizations put a lot of effort into them. The fast femme will be a notable dark horse on several occasions in 2017.

Danica Patrick had been running at the end of five consecutive races on short, flat tracks before slipping three laps off the pace at Martinsville Speedway two weeks ago. Patrick seems to take short, flat tracks in spells. She’s had some strong runs at Phoenix International Raceway and one of her six career top-10s in the Cup series came at Martinsville last year, so she could be an interesting dark horse. It is unlikely she will score a top-10 in 2016, but could wind up somewhere in the teens this week.

Danica Patrick posted the fifth fastest lap in the first practice session for the Goody's Fast Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway with a speed of 97.972 mph. Patrick has recorded some solid runs on flat tracks and short tracks, so she should be watched closely in Saturday’s sessions. Make her a race day decision, but do not overlook her entirely this weekend.