He started 30th in the lineup and completed 108 laps of the 200-lap race before exiting the race (Oil Line). Cobb, who started in 15 of the 20 truck races so far this season, is currently 22nd in the 2017 NCWTS driver standings after this event.

Jennifer Jo Cobb (No. 10 Driven2Honor.org Chevrolet Silverado) was credited with a 28th place DNF in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville (VA) Speedway.

Jennifer Jo Cobb’s qualifying speed was not good enough to make the 32-truck field for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Active Pest Control 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The No. 10 Driven2Honor.org Chevrolet Silverado team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NCWTS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the eligible trucks for starting positions one to 32 is determined. The truck was listed as 35th on the chart, not among the eligible trucks.