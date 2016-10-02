Ruben Garcia Jr. Team: HDI Racing-88-NPMS Age / DOB: (21) / 11/21/1995

Latest News Recent News

Ruben Garcia Jr. took a 1:15.206 minute lap on board the No. 88 Farmacias del Ahorro Toyota in qualification to win the pole for the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series (NPMS) Difrenosa 120 at Mexico's Autodromo Monterrey. The HDI Racing Team driver was the fastest of the 29-car lineup for Sunday's season-opener. Ruben Rovelo (No. 28 Toyota) will share the front row with Garcia. Rogelio Lopez (No. 6 Toyota) was third fastest.

Ruben Garcia Jr. (No. 6 Sunoco Toyota) scored a 5th place finish in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) season-ending Dover 125 at Delaware's Dover Int'l Speedway. He started 11th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 126-lap event. Garcia, who competed in all 14 NKNPSE races this year, closed out the season 10th in the 2016 championship point standings.

Ruben Garcia Jr. (No. 6 Sunoco Toyota) scored a 6th place finish in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) JUSTDRIVE.com 125 at New Jersey Motorsports Park road course in Millville, NJ. He started 7th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 55-lap event. Garcia, who competed in all 13 NKNPSE races so far this season, is currently 11th in the 2016 championship point standings after this race.