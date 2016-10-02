Player Page

Ruben Garcia Jr.

Team: HDI Racing-88-NPMS
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/21/1995

Ruben Garcia Jr. took a 1:15.206 minute lap on board the No. 88 Farmacias del Ahorro Toyota in qualification to win the pole for the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series (NPMS) Difrenosa 120 at Mexico's Autodromo Monterrey.
The HDI Racing Team driver was the fastest of the 29-car lineup for Sunday's season-opener. Ruben Rovelo (No. 28 Toyota) will share the front row with Garcia. Rogelio Lopez (No. 6 Toyota) was third fastest. Mar 25 - 9:26 PM
