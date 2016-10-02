Ruben Garcia Jr.

Welcome,
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Andrew Toles crunches grand slam in win
Kipnis works in the batting cage Saturday
Anibal Sanchez fires six no-hit innings Sat.
Rangers table extension talks with Lucroy
Kennys Vargas (foot) to undergo more tests
David Price (elbow) likely out until May
Juan Lagares leaves game with oblique strain
Carlos Rodon (biceps) MRI comes back clean
Rangers and Odor in agreement on $49.5M pact
Polanco scratched due to shoulder discomfort
Colby Rasmus expected to open year on DL
Bud Norris and seven others no-hit Mariners
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
DeMarcus Cousins (ankle) questionable Sunday
Marc Gasol (foot) questionable for Sunday
Rose, Lee, Kuz, Porzingis & Willy starting
Serge Ibaka, P.J. Tucker starting at forwards
Mavs in 'experimental mode' on Noel at C
Derrick Rose is available to play vs. Spurs
Crawfourth: Jamal Crawford scores 17 in 4Q
Kyle Anderson likely to start for Danny Green
Quin Snyder: Gordon Hayward (leg) is fine
Iman Shumpert (sore right knee) out vs. Wiz
Rudy Gobert scores 26 with 14 boards
LeBron James (eye) will play against Wizards
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Frederik Andersen exits game with UBI
Mark Stone (LBI) will be back on Saturday
Patrick Sharp will have season-ending surgery
Sergei Bobrovsky posts a 36-save shutout
Newly signed prospect Brock Boeser scores GWG
Aaron Ekblad (neck) out at least five games
Laurent Brossoit will likely start Saturday
Tuukka Rask is out with a lower-body injury
Eddie Lack will likely get the start Saturday
Michal Neuvirth is likely to start Saturday
Kyle Okposo expected to return on Saturday
Canucks sign Brock Boeser to entry-level deal
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Garcia on pole for NASCAR Peak Mexico opener
Gilliland earns 3rd K&N West pole of season
Self quickest in Irwindale K&N West Practice
Larson wins XFINITY Series Service King 300
Chase Elliott fastest in ACS final practice
Logano on pole for XFINITY Service King 300
Jimmie Johnson 2nd-quick in Saturday a.m.
David Ragan destroys car in Sat a.m. practice
Chase Elliott finally finding speed at ACS
Rookie Erik Jones wins Saturday a.m. practice
Kevin Harvick hits wall in ACS practice 2
Martin Truex Jr.: bad, good, modest on type
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Hadley 1-of-10 to leave PR Open with an MDF
Stroud leads the way thru 54 in Puerto Rico
1-seed D. Johnson to semis; beats Noren 3&2
54-seed Tanihara in Final 4; beats Fisher 4&2
B. Haas on to semis w/ 2&1 win over Mickelson
Johnston twirls 37 straight without a bogey
First-timer Rahm sends Kjeldsen packing 7&5
Noren unblemished with 3&1 ouster of Koepka
1-seed D. Johnson extinguishes Z. Johnson 5&4
54-seed Tanihara jettisons 12-seed Casey 2&1
Ross Fisher knocks out Bubba Watson 4&3
Bill Haas moves to quarters; outlasts Na 1 UP
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Peppers as offensive player remains in play
UM QB Wilton Speight has dropped 20 pounds
BYU QB Taysom Hill crushes pro day workout
Webb being told he's a first-round talent
Report: Denver to host T Robinson for visit
Browns have worked out ND QB Kizer
Browns work out Garrett; official visit next
Mahomes also worked out for CLE and LAC
Michigan's Butt says mid-July return possible
Rapsheet: Chargers working out Kizer Friday
Arians and Bidwell attend Pat Mahomes workout
McCaffrey works through pro day WR drills
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Bournemouth await news about Fraser's knee
Horror challenge sidelines Coleman
West Ham still looking to sign Hull's Maguire
Injury rules De Bruyne out of Belgium matches
Hojbjerg frustrated and wants to be trusted
Smalling joins Jones on the sidelines
Gibson in contention for England debut
Noble on pace to feature against Hull City
Hammers receive good news about Ogbonna
Reid expected to miss five weeks
Lamela losing his race to play in the run-in
Gabriel Jesus hopes for late-season return
|
Full Depth Charts
Ruben Garcia Jr.
Team:
HDI Racing-88-NPMS
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 11/21/1995
Latest News
Recent News
Ruben Garcia Jr. took a 1:15.206 minute lap on board the No. 88 Farmacias del Ahorro Toyota in qualification to win the pole for the NASCAR Peak Mexico Series (NPMS) Difrenosa 120 at Mexico's Autodromo Monterrey.
The HDI Racing Team driver was the fastest of the 29-car lineup for Sunday's season-opener. Ruben Rovelo (No. 28 Toyota) will share the front row with Garcia. Rogelio Lopez (No. 6 Toyota) was third fastest.
Mar 25 - 9:26 PM
Ruben Garcia Jr. (No. 6 Sunoco Toyota) scored a 5th place finish in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) season-ending Dover 125 at Delaware's Dover Int'l Speedway.
He started 11th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 126-lap event. Garcia, who competed in all 14 NKNPSE races this year, closed out the season 10th in the 2016 championship point standings.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 09:43:00 PM
Ruben Garcia Jr. (No. 6 Sunoco Toyota) scored a 6th place finish in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) JUSTDRIVE.com 125 at New Jersey Motorsports Park road course in Millville, NJ.
He started 7th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 55-lap event. Garcia, who competed in all 13 NKNPSE races so far this season, is currently 11th in the 2016 championship point standings after this race.
Mon, Sep 19, 2016 11:15:00 AM
Ruben Garcia Jr. (No. 6 L&M Ethanol Toyota) scored an 8th place finish in Monday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 140 at South Carolina's Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
He started 11th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 140-lap event. Garcia Jr., who competed in all 12 NKNPSE races so far this season, is currently 11th in the 2016 championship point standings after this race.
Wed, Sep 7, 2016 12:05:00 AM
Garcia on pole for NASCAR Peak Mexico opener
Mar 25 - 9:26 PM
Ruben Garcia Jr.: Dover 125 results
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 09:43:00 PM
Ruben Garcia Jr.: JUSTDRIVE.com 125 results
Mon, Sep 19, 2016 11:15:00 AM
Garcia Jr.: Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet 140
Wed, Sep 7, 2016 12:05:00 AM
More Ruben Garcia Jr. Player News
