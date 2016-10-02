Jesse Little Team: JJL Motorsports-97-CWT Age / DOB: (21) / 4/15/1996

Jesse Little (No. 97 Toyota Tundra) finished 14th in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Bar Harbor 200 at Dover (DE) International Speedway. He started fifth in the lineup and completed 198 laps of the 200-lap race. Little, who was making his first start of the season, is currently 28th in the 2017 NCWTS Championship point standings after this event.

Jesse Little (No. 29 NASCAR Technical Institute Toyota) scored a second place finish in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) season-ending Dover 125 at Delaware's Dover Int'l Speedway. He started 19th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 126-lap event. Little, who competed in four of the 14 NKNPSE races this year, closed out the season 21st in the 2016 championship point standings.

Jesse Little (No. 29 NASCAR Technical Institute Toyota) has two career NASCAR K&N Pro Series East wins, including being credited with the division win at Iowa Speedway in Newton, IA in 2015. Finished second last year to Brandon McReynolds in this race, who was racing for West points. Has three top fives and four top 10s in seven career starts at Iowa. Also won at New Hampshire in 2014. Is a NASCAR Next alumnus.