Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Jesse Little
Team:
JJL Motorsports-97-CWT
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 4/15/1996
Latest News
Recent News
Jesse Little (No. 97 Toyota Tundra) finished 14th in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Bar Harbor 200 at Dover (DE) International Speedway.
He started fifth in the lineup and completed 198 laps of the 200-lap race. Little, who was making his first start of the season, is currently 28th in the 2017 NCWTS Championship point standings after this event.
Jun 3 - 11:25 AM
Jesse Little (No. 29 NASCAR Technical Institute Toyota) scored a second place finish in Saturday night's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) season-ending Dover 125 at Delaware's Dover Int'l Speedway.
He started 19th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 126-lap event. Little, who competed in four of the 14 NKNPSE races this year, closed out the season 21st in the 2016 championship point standings.
Sun, Oct 2, 2016 09:04:00 PM
Jesse Little (No. 29 NASCAR Technical Institute Toyota) has two career NASCAR K&N Pro Series East wins, including being credited with the division win at Iowa Speedway in Newton, IA in 2015.
Finished second last year to Brandon McReynolds in this race, who was racing for West points. Has three top fives and four top 10s in seven career starts at Iowa. Also won at New Hampshire in 2014. Is a NASCAR Next alumnus.
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 11:36:00 AM
Three years after Jesse Little earned rookie honors in NASCAR's K&N Pro Series East, limited funding has resulted in the third-generation driver splitting his time between two NASCAR series.
In 2016, the UNC Charlotte freshman will focus on five NASCAR K&N races and six to eight NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events. He made his truck series debut last May at Dover. He qualified ninth, but had to settle for a 30th-place finish due to a crash before the halfway mark. He competed in three more truck races (Chicago, Texas and Homestead, Fla.) with his best finish of 14th coming in the season finale at Homestead. This year, the first truck race on Little's schedule is the Feb. 27 event at Atlanta. The Little family will field the truck entry out of their Sherrills Ford shop.-jayski.com
Wed, Jan 27, 2016 04:05:00 PM
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Busch
18
(1437)
2
A. Dillon
3
(1087)
3
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(1020)
4
M. Truex Jr.
78
(920)
5
M. Kenseth
20
(919)
6
K. Harvick
4
(889)
7
D. Hamlin
11
(811)
8
K. Busch
41
(791)
9
R. Newman
31
(782)
10
C. Buescher
37
(782)
Headlines
AAA 400 Stats
Jun 2
Fantasy NASCAR is often about a driver’s current momentum. Here is a look at significant stats and predictions for this week’s AAA 400.
»
Larson on pole for Dover XFINITY Series race
»
Jesse Little: Bar Harbor 200 results
»
Kyle Busch fastest in Sat. am practice
»
Rubén Rovelo leads Peak Mexico Practice 2
»
Abraham Calderón leads Peak Mexico Practice 1
»
Johnny Sauter wins Bar Harbor 200 in Dover
»
Martin Truex Jr. on outside Cup pole at Dover
»
Kyle Busch wins AAA 400 pole
»
Chase Briscoe on pole for Bar Harbor 200
»
Ryan Blaney tops XFINITY Final Practice
»
Fontaine set for ARCA return at Elko
»
Chad Finchum set for XFINITY debut at Dover
