Gray Gaulding

COLUMNS
Dose: Two 40s with 2 L's
Jan 7
Mailbag: Big Honey's Dip
Jan 6
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 6
Jan 6
Stew: Rondo + DNP = MCW
Jan 6
Korver traded, Millsap next?
Jan 6
Roundtable: Bold Predictions
Jan 5
Dose: Winslow out, hello JJ!
Jan 5
Scarcity & Abundance of Stats
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
David Lee (knee) will not play Saturday
Joel Embiid (rest) expects to play Sunday
Nikola Jokic (illness) is a GTD on Saturday
Kenneth Faried (back) will play Saturday
Cameron Payne (foot) to make season debut
J.J. Barea (leg) says he will play Saturday
Draymond Green 'happy' Warriors lost Friday
Blake Griffin (knee) is making progress
Hassan Whiteside (eye) hopeful to play Sunday
First Team All Defense: Allen steals 6 in win
Zach Randolph scores 27 in comeback win
Lou Williams scores 24 w/ five triples
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Circle Sport and Curtis Key to merge
Plan ahead: ‘Dinger best at WGI, Martinsville
Kevin Harvick had best 2016 avg. finish
Plan ahead: Almirola best at Atlanta, RIR
Texas to repave, reduce banking in one corner
Good start slowed for Ryan Blaney
Plan ahead: Bayne best at Kentucky, Bristol
Joey Logano tied for 2nd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: Casey Mears best at Daytona
Julia Landauer signs with Bruncati for 2017
Fontaine plans limited 2017 truck schedule
Shane Lee joins Cunningham Mtrsports for 2017
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Thomas shares lead on Maui with twin 67s
Ryan Moore co-leads thru 36 holes at SBS TOC
Reed vaults to the top of SBS TOC leaderboard
Walker races out to an early lead at Kapalua
Dufner dials a bogey-free 68 in R1 of SBS TOC
Late bogey spoils Berger's blemish-free bid
Jim Herman heats up early at Kapalua Resort
Patrick Reed fatigued ahead of SBS TOC
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Four-star RB Benjamin commits to Sun Devils
Beavers upset Bama, ND for WR Calvin's pledge
P.J. Flex: Minnesota flips six WMU recruits
Watson not sure if he'll play in Senior Bowl
Fleck convinces QB Rhoda to stay with team
Senior Bowl extends invite to Deshaun Watson
Bo Scarbrough returning to Alabama next year
Treon Harris transfers to Tennessee State
Former Canes DC D'onofrio heading to Houston
Cougars CB Wilson confirms he's NFL bound
Hawkeyes OC Greg Davis opts for retirement
Les Miles not just eyeing Power 5 coaching
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Forgotten Hornet inline for a cup call up
New manager Silva struggling with injuries
Zaza has played his last game for West Ham
Boro injury concerns ahead of FA Cup tie
Mahrez named CAF African Player of the Year
Bilic disappointed as West Ham exit FA Cup
Julien De Sart joins Derby Country on loan
John Obi Mikel moves to Tiajin TEDA
McCarthy, Stekelenburg doubtful for Everton
Crystal Palace depleted for FA Cup weekend
Allardyce says Sako to stay at Palace
Everton completes first winter signing
Gray Gaulding
Team:
Roush Fenway Racing-60-NXS
Age / DOB:
(
18
) / 2/10/1998
Ht / Wt:
5'5 / 155
Latest News
Recent News
Circle Sport’s No. 33 and the No. 30 The Motorsports Group/Curtis Key team will merge for 2017 with Pat Tryson as crew chief. A driver has yet to be named.
Speculation on who will drive this entry surrounds Casey Mears or Gray Gaulding as a Rookie of the Year candidate. They will have a charter, and are therefore guaranteed to make all the races, but fantasy owners want to wait and see how they perform in the early stages. The No. 30 could be used on occasion without a chartered entry in high profile events.
Jan 7 - 1:02 PM
Gray Gaulding made three attempts in 2016, qualified for two races, but was not running at the end of any of his efforts.
Gaulding competed in the No. 30 that occasionally parked early in order to conserve resources. In his two starts, he finished 39th and 37th and that means he was never particularly fantasy relevant. The 2017 season will probably not change that opinion.
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 12:02:00 AM
Gray Gaulding will be the driver who fails to qualify for the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
If he was your bargain basement dark horse, make certain that he is not on the roster.
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 06:47:00 PM
Gray Gaulding will attempt to make his third NASCAR Cup series race this week in the No. 30 Motorsports Group entry.
Gaulding debuted on the half-mile Martinsville Speedway and ran again last week on the one-mile Phoenix International Raceway. This will be his biggest test, but first he has to qualify and that could be difficult in a field of 41 cars.
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 10:39:00 PM
Circle Sport and Curtis Key to merge
Jan 7 - 1:02 PM
3 attempts, 2 starts, 0 fins for Gaulding
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 12:02:00 AM
Gray Gaulding fails to qualify
Fri, Nov 18, 2016 06:47:00 PM
Gray Gaulding gets another attempt
Wed, Nov 16, 2016 10:39:00 PM
More Gray Gaulding Player News
