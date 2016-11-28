Gray Gaulding Team: Roush Fenway Racing-60-NXS Age / DOB: (18) / 2/10/1998 Ht / Wt: 5'5 / 155

Circle Sport’s No. 33 and the No. 30 The Motorsports Group/Curtis Key team will merge for 2017 with Pat Tryson as crew chief. A driver has yet to be named. Speculation on who will drive this entry surrounds Casey Mears or Gray Gaulding as a Rookie of the Year candidate. They will have a charter, and are therefore guaranteed to make all the races, but fantasy owners want to wait and see how they perform in the early stages. The No. 30 could be used on occasion without a chartered entry in high profile events.

Gray Gaulding made three attempts in 2016, qualified for two races, but was not running at the end of any of his efforts. Gaulding competed in the No. 30 that occasionally parked early in order to conserve resources. In his two starts, he finished 39th and 37th and that means he was never particularly fantasy relevant. The 2017 season will probably not change that opinion.

Gray Gaulding will be the driver who fails to qualify for the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. If he was your bargain basement dark horse, make certain that he is not on the roster.