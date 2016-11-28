Player Page

Gray Gaulding

Team: Roush Fenway Racing-60-NXS
Age / DOB:  (18) / 2/10/1998
Ht / Wt:  5'5 / 155

Circle Sport’s No. 33 and the No. 30 The Motorsports Group/Curtis Key team will merge for 2017 with Pat Tryson as crew chief. A driver has yet to be named.
Speculation on who will drive this entry surrounds Casey Mears or Gray Gaulding as a Rookie of the Year candidate. They will have a charter, and are therefore guaranteed to make all the races, but fantasy owners want to wait and see how they perform in the early stages. The No. 30 could be used on occasion without a chartered entry in high profile events. Jan 7 - 1:02 PM
