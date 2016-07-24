Player Page

Bobby Gerhart

Team: Gerhart Racing-5-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (58) / 7/21/1958

Bobby Gerhart has signed Lucas Oil as the team's title sponsor for the 2017 season, a union that first began in 2004.
Gerhart's the all-time series winner at Daytona by a long shot with eight wins reaching back to 1999. Six of his momentous victories at Daytona have come with Lucas Oil plastered against his No. 5 Chevy. He had plenty of time to think, contemplate and consider his good fortunes on the way down to this weekend's test at the "World Center of Racing". He drives his own hauler each year in preparation for the series' "Super Bowl". Gerhart will set yet another record when his No. 5 Lucas Oil Chevrolet rolls off the grid for the race. The 2017 Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona will mark his 30th consecutive Daytona race, every one since 1988, the same year he earned SCOTT Rookie of the Year honors. Gerhart's also earned more top-fives, top-10s and has led more laps than anyone at Daytona. And if he can somehow find his way to victory lane again, the 58-year-old veteran would become the oldest superspeedway winner in stock car history. Currently, Iggy Katona is the oldest superspee Jan 12 - 8:58 PM
