Bobby Gerhart Team: Gerhart Racing-5-ARCA Age / DOB: (58) / 7/21/1958

Bobby Gerhart has signed Lucas Oil as the team's title sponsor for the 2017 season, a union that first began in 2004. Gerhart's the all-time series winner at Daytona by a long shot with eight wins reaching back to 1999. Six of his momentous victories at Daytona have come with Lucas Oil plastered against his No. 5 Chevy. He had plenty of time to think, contemplate and consider his good fortunes on the way down to this weekend's test at the "World Center of Racing". He drives his own hauler each year in preparation for the series' "Super Bowl". Gerhart will set yet another record when his No. 5 Lucas Oil Chevrolet rolls off the grid for the race. The 2017 Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona will mark his 30th consecutive Daytona race, every one since 1988, the same year he earned SCOTT Rookie of the Year honors. Gerhart's also earned more top-fives, top-10s and has led more laps than anyone at Daytona. And if he can somehow find his way to victory lane again, the 58-year-old veteran would become the oldest superspeedway winner in stock car history. Currently, Iggy Katona is the oldest superspee Source: ARCA Racing Series

Bobby Gerhart (#5 Lucas Oil Racing TV Chevrolet) finished 11th in Friday's ARCA Racing Series Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway in Clermont, IN. He started 20th in the lineup and completed 198 of the 200 laps run. Gerhart, who has competed in 4 of the 12 series races so far this season, is currently 46th in the 2016 ARCA Championship standings after this event.

57-year-old Bobby Gerhart, the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards veteran is attempting what no other human is at Daytona Int’l Speedway, which is competing for a starting position in the (ARCA) Lucas Oil 200, the NASCAR Camping World Truck and XFINITY Series events. All three entries will be Chevrolets - a 5 on the ARCA car, a 36 on the truck and an 85 on the XFINITY car. His Bobby Gerhart Racing team is fielding all three entries, with a little additional help from a famous stock car racing family. "Brian Keselowski is on board to take care of the truck…we’ll do the ARCA and the XFINITY cars. Lucas Oil Racing TV will be on all three. Jason Jarrett will spot for me on at least two of the efforts…not sure on the third." said the winner of a record eight Lucas Oil 200s. In addition to the miles Gerhart will put on at Daytona, he'll also add a couple thousand more driving his transporter to and from the track.-ARCA Racing