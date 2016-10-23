Chris Fontaine Team: Chris Fontaine Inc.-84-CWT Age / DOB: (35) / 12/1/1981 Ht / Wt: 5'8 / 175

Chris Fontaine plans to compete in the full 2017 Sunshine State Challenge Series (Super Late Model) schedule. The series will alternate between three Florida racetracks, Auburndale Speedway, Desoto Speedway and 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda, FL. In his Super Late Model career, Fontaine has amassed 7 wins, 40 top fives and 53 top ten finishes at the three tracks. He has also run 55 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races over the past 10 years, and has three top 10 finishes in the series, with one coming at Daytona International Speedway and two at Talladega Superspeedway. In 2017, Fontaine said he plans to run Daytona and Talladega, "and maybe another truck race in between there," Fontaine said. He also said he plans to race select Southern Super Series races, and possibly the Late Model race at Bristol Motor Speedway.-Chris Fontaine PR

Chris Fontaine (No. 78 Glenden Enterprises Toyota Tundra) was credited with a 23rd place DNF in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) fred's 250 at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway. He started 18th in the lineup and completed 64 laps of the 94-lap race before exiting the race (Accident). Fontaine, who started in 2 of the 19 truck races so far this season, is 48th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.

Chris Fontaine and the Glenden Enterprises #78 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team will make their seventh career start at Talladega Superspeedway this coming Saturday, October 22 in the Fred's 250 powered by Coca-Cola. Fontaine has two top ten finishes at the track in 2014 and 2015 with his best finish of seventh coming in 2014. In the 2011 and 2012 races he got caught up in accidents midway through the race. His best start at the track came in 2010 when he qualified sixth. He was leading the race with two laps to go and ran out of gas while running under caution.-Chris Fontaine PR