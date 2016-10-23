Player Page

Chris Fontaine

Team: Chris Fontaine Inc.-84-CWT
Age / DOB:  (35) / 12/1/1981
Ht / Wt:  5'8 / 175

Chris Fontaine plans to compete in the full 2017 Sunshine State Challenge Series (Super Late Model) schedule.
The series will alternate between three Florida racetracks, Auburndale Speedway, Desoto Speedway and 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda, FL. In his Super Late Model career, Fontaine has amassed 7 wins, 40 top fives and 53 top ten finishes at the three tracks. He has also run 55 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races over the past 10 years, and has three top 10 finishes in the series, with one coming at Daytona International Speedway and two at Talladega Superspeedway. In 2017, Fontaine said he plans to run Daytona and Talladega, "and maybe another truck race in between there," Fontaine said. He also said he plans to race select Southern Super Series races, and possibly the Late Model race at Bristol Motor Speedway.-Chris Fontaine PR Jan 5 - 1:28 PM
