Kevin O'Connell

Team: Premium Motorsports-15
Age / DOB:  (50) / 4/29/1967

O’Connell Racing, a Southern California based motorsports team announced that American road racing driver Kevin O’Connell with drive the No. 15 Premium Motorsports entry in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday June 25th.
Currently signed as a road course driver for Rick Ware Racing (RWR), O’Connell will also run the Saturday race in the K & N Pro Series West race in the No. 77 Performance P-1 Motorsports Chevrolet. This race will be the first time O’Connell has run in NASCAR outside of RWR since entering the XFINITY Series.-RWR Jun 23 - 12:13 PM
