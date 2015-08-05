Kevin O'Connell Team: Premium Motorsports-15 Age / DOB: (50) / 4/29/1967

O’Connell Racing, a Southern California based motorsports team announced that American road racing driver Kevin O’Connell with drive the No. 15 Premium Motorsports entry in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday June 25th. Currently signed as a road course driver for Rick Ware Racing (RWR), O’Connell will also run the Saturday race in the K & N Pro Series West race in the No. 77 Performance P-1 Motorsports Chevrolet. This race will be the first time O’Connell has run in NASCAR outside of RWR since entering the XFINITY Series.-RWR

For Kevin O’Connell (No. 37 Spraker Chevrolet), this will be his first K&N Pro Series East start. Has four starts in the K&N Pro Series West, including two at Sonoma where he finished 15th (2007) and 20th (2008). In six NASCAR XFINITY Series starts he has earned one top-five finish.With his participation in the NASCAR Canadian Tire Series season-opener this year at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, he became the first driver to compete in each of NASCAR’s three international series. He previously competed in the Euro Series at Brands Hatch and the NASCAR Mexico Series at Phoenix International Raceway.

Kevin O'Connell finished 21st in Sunday's NASCAR Canadian Tire Series season opener at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario. He started the No. 00 Gemini Southern Chevrolet 23rd on the grid for the Clarington 200. He completed 49 laps of the 51 lap event. He begins the season 21st in the 2015 Canadian Tire Series championship standings.