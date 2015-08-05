Welcome,
Kevin O'Connell
Team:
Premium Motorsports-15
Age / DOB:
(
50
) / 4/29/1967
Latest News
Recent News
O’Connell Racing, a Southern California based motorsports team announced that American road racing driver Kevin O’Connell with drive the No. 15 Premium Motorsports entry in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday June 25th.
Currently signed as a road course driver for Rick Ware Racing (RWR), O’Connell will also run the Saturday race in the K & N Pro Series West race in the No. 77 Performance P-1 Motorsports Chevrolet. This race will be the first time O’Connell has run in NASCAR outside of RWR since entering the XFINITY Series.-RWR
Jun 23 - 12:13 PM
For Kevin O’Connell (No. 37 Spraker Chevrolet), this will be his first K&N Pro Series East start.
Has four starts in the K&N Pro Series West, including two at Sonoma where he finished 15th (2007) and 20th (2008). In six NASCAR XFINITY Series starts he has earned one top-five finish.With his participation in the NASCAR Canadian Tire Series season-opener this year at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, he became the first driver to compete in each of NASCAR’s three international series. He previously competed in the Euro Series at Brands Hatch and the NASCAR Mexico Series at Phoenix International Raceway.
Wed, Aug 5, 2015 08:45:00 PM
Kevin O'Connell finished 21st in Sunday's NASCAR Canadian Tire Series season opener at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.
He started the No. 00 Gemini Southern Chevrolet 23rd on the grid for the Clarington 200. He completed 49 laps of the 51 lap event. He begins the season 21st in the 2015 Canadian Tire Series championship standings.
Tue, May 19, 2015 11:44:00 AM
Kevin O’Connell (No. 00 Gemini Southern Chevrolet) with his NASCAR Canadian Tire Series debut in this race, he will become the first driver to compete in all three of NASCAR’s international series.
He raced with the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2013 and the NASCAR Mexico Series earlier this year. Has six career NASCAR XFINITY Series starts, all on road courses, with an average finish of 28th and a best result of third at Road America in 2014. Also has four career NASCAR K&N Pro Series West road course appearances.
Wed, May 13, 2015 04:47:00 PM
Kevin O'Connell doubles-up at Sonoma Raceway
Jun 23 - 12:13 PM
Kevin O’Connell K&N East Watkins Glen advance
Wed, Aug 5, 2015 08:45:00 PM
Kevin O'Connell Clarington 200 post-race
Tue, May 19, 2015 11:44:00 AM
Kevin O’Connell Clarington 200 stat advance
Wed, May 13, 2015 04:47:00 PM
More Kevin O'Connell Player News
