Ryan Truex

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Bautista Going Back?
Jan 16
Lowdown: Smyly In Seattle
Jan 13
2017 Category Sleepers: RBI
Jan 11
Lowdown: Dodgers Moving On?
Jan 11
Lowdown: Trades Ahoy
Jan 9
Phillips Stays Put, Again
Jan 6
2017 Category Sleepers: Saves
Jan 4
Lowdown: Bautista in Limbo
Jan 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Royals strike 5-yr, $65M extension with Duffy
Astros 'in contact' with OAK on Sonny Gray
Phils reach agreement with Michael Saunders
Jays, Bautista talking 2-year, $35-40M deal
Cardinals have considered extension for Yadi
Cafardo: Kinsler a 'fallback option' for Dodgers
Jake Arrieta noncommittal on future with Cubs
Russell Martin to play SS for Canada in WBC
Michael Saunders hopes to be back with Jays
Freddie Freeman to join Team Canada in WBC
Carl Crawford has 'pretty much called it a career'
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Championship Games Set
Jan 16
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Jan 15
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 15
Podcast: Divisional Matchups
Jan 14
Divisional Round Injury Report
Jan 13
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
Divisional Round Picks
Jan 13
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Andy Reid commits to Alex Smith for 2017
Sherman dealt with 'significant' MCL injury
Chip Kelly interviewing to be Jaguars' OC
O'Brien not committing to Osweiler for 2017
Julio Jones will be 'ready to rock' for NFCCG
49ers 'honing in on' Kyle Shanahan for HC job
Josh McDaniels bowing out of 49ers' HC search
Smith throws for 172 yds as Chiefs eliminated
Antonio Brown goes 6-108 on 11 targets in win
Bell runs for 170 yards in win over Chiefs
Chris Boswell's 6 FGs send Steelers to AFCCG
Zeke caps epic rookie season with 125 yds
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Power Rankings: Week 13
Jan 16
Live NBA Chat: Monday @ 2pm ET
Jan 16
Dose: Here Comes Kanter
Jan 16
Waiver Wire Specialists
Jan 15
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 13
Jan 15
Dose: Devin Does it Again
Jan 15
The Week Ahead: Week 13
Jan 14
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 14
Jan 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Moe Harkless (calf strain) will start Monday
Revenge: Tim Hardaway Jr. will start vs. NYK
Dwight Howard is resting Monday vs. NYK
Josh Richardson to miss at least two weeks
Ed Davis (sprained ankle) will play Monday
Otto Porter (hip) will play on Monday
Mindaugas Kuzminskas will start Monday
Ron Baker starting, Courtney Lee to bench
Update: Kristaps Porzingis won't play Monday
Lance Thomas (orbital fracture) out Monday
Cavs won't rest their big three vs. Warriors
T.J. McConnell (wrist) ruled out for Monday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Giroux Loves the Helpers
Jan 16
Dose: Capital Punishment
Jan 16
Waiver Wired: Vindicated Vanek
Jan 15
Dose: Get Carter, Get OT goals
Jan 15
Time to Sit Allen
Jan 14
Chicago can't solve Holtby
Jan 14
Ovechkin's 1001 Capital Points
Jan 13
Wild blowout Price, Canadiens
Jan 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Michael Hutchinson expected to start Monday
Antti Raanta (lower body) will miss 7-10 days
Caps without John Carlson (LBI) on Monday
Matt Murray will probably start on Monday
Kris Letang (knee) considered week-to-week
Ryan Callahan (hip) out at least 4 more weeks
Robin Lehner (flu) will get the nod on Monday
Tyler Ennis (groin) will rejoin Sabres Monday
Kris Letang (knee) goes on injured reserve
No update on status of Jonathan Quick
Patrik Berglund scores OT winner vs. Ducks
Taylor Hall's OT winner lifts Devils over VAN
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
SBS Tournament of Champions
Jan 2
Five European Tour Questions
Dec 30
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
Late rally lifts Rose into R4 final threesome
Zach Johnson closer pursuer at Waialae CC
MDF sends nine players packing at Sony Open
Thomas bogey-free 65; extends to 7-shot lead
Kisner flirts w/ 59; settles for 10-birdie 60
Walker among notable MCs at Sony; MDF looms
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
National Championship preview
Jan 9
Underclassman Declarations
Jan 6
ATS Bowl Picks, January 2
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks. Dec. 31
Dec 31
ATS Bowl Picks December 30
Dec 30
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Senior Bowl adds Alabama TE Howard to roster
TCU brings aboard former Cal HC Dykes
Ishmael Zamora a surprise 2017 draft entrant
Former OSU commit Lindsey heading to Huskers
Zach Cunningham declares for 2017 NFL Draft
WVU hires Cal's Spavital as o-coordinator
Reports: Cal reaches agreement with Wilcox
Report: Playoff committee adds OSU AD
Tim Lester replaces Fleck at Western Michigan
Nebraska hires ex-Uconn HC Diaco as DC
LSU loses WR Malachi Dupre to 2017 Draft
Zona loses four-star QB Burmeister to Ducks
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW21
Jan 12
AM's Perfect XI - Week 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Clyne injury hands LFC youngster derby debut
Bamford returns to Blues, maybe not for long
Hernandez shoulders the responsibility
West Ham cuts ties with striker Zaza
Puel: Fonte won't play during transfer saga
Pickford ahead of schedule in recovery
Liverpool give up the lead to United late
Zlatan rescues a late point against Reds
Lukaku and Toffees thrash City 4-0
Arsenal outgun Swansea but lose Giroud
Valdes earns clean sheet in return vs. WAT
Watford draw on an emotional day at Vicarage
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Ryan Truex
Team:
Hattori Racing Enterprises-81-CWT
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 3/18/1992
Latest News
Recent News
Team owner Shigeaki Hattori confirmed to CATCHFENCE.com and Motorsport.com that Ryan Truex has been signed as the full-time driver of the No. 81 Toyota Tundra for Hattori Racing Enterprises this season, expanding his 15-race schedule from 2016.
Truex joined HRE after running just five NASCAR XFINITY Series events in 2015 for Biagi-DenBeste Racing. The partnership kicked off with a runner-up performance at Daytona International Speedway and followed through with three more top-10s throughout the season, including an eighth-place performance at Talladega Superspeedway this past October.
Jan 16 - 1:23 PM
Source:
Catchfence.com
Ryan Truex (No. 81 KOBE Toyopet Toyota Tundra) finished 21st in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Striping Technology 350 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX.
He started 18th in the lineup and completed 144 laps of the 147-lap race. Truex, who entered 14 of the 21 truck races so far this season, is 17th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 02:57:00 PM
Ryan Truex (No. 81 AISIN AW Toyota Tundra) finished 14th in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville (VA) Speedway.
He started 23rd in the lineup and completed all laps of the 200-lap race. Truex, who entered 13 of the 20 truck races so far this season, is 17th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 12:42:00 PM
Ryan Truex (No. 81 ADVICS Toyota Tundra) finished 8th in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) fred's 250 at Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway.
He started 22nd in the lineup and completed all laps of the 94-lap race. Truex, who entered 12 of the 19 truck races so far this season, advanced one spot to 18th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 09:23:00 PM
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Jan 16 - 1:23 PM
Ryan Truex: Striping Technology 350 results
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 02:57:00 PM
Ryan Truex: Texas Roadhouse 200 results
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 12:42:00 PM
Ryan Truex: fred's 250 results
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 09:23:00 PM
More Ryan Truex Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
C. Edwards
900
(1268)
2
K. Grala
833
(1109)
3
K. Busch
41
(774)
4
T. Reddick
742
(760)
5
D. Hemric
721
(750)
6
S. Gallagher
723
(750)
7
C. Custer
00
(748)
8
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(736)
9
D. Suarez
19
(714)
10
N. Gragson
818
(702)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
Keselowski had an impressive season by any measure but disappointments at the end of the season might contribute to his being overlooked.
More NAS Columns
»
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
»
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
»
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
»
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
»
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
»
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
»
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
»
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
NAS Headlines
»
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
»
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
»
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
»
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
»
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
»
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
»
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
»
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
»
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
»
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
»
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
»
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved