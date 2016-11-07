Team owner Shigeaki Hattori confirmed to CATCHFENCE.com and Motorsport.com that Ryan Truex has been signed as the full-time driver of the No. 81 Toyota Tundra for Hattori Racing Enterprises this season, expanding his 15-race schedule from 2016.

Truex joined HRE after running just five NASCAR XFINITY Series events in 2015 for Biagi-DenBeste Racing. The partnership kicked off with a runner-up performance at Daytona International Speedway and followed through with three more top-10s throughout the season, including an eighth-place performance at Talladega Superspeedway this past October.