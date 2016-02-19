Player Page

Joe Nemechek

Team: NEMCO Motorsports-87-CWT
Age / DOB:  (53) / 9/26/1963
Ht / Wt:  5'9 / 185

This weekend marks Joe Nemechek’s third Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) appearance with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).
The No. 87 D.A.B. Constructors Inc. Chevrolet Silverado driver has earned an average starting position of 7.0 and an average finishing position of 22.5. Nemechek made his NCWTS track debut on October 28, 2006. He has one win (2001), two top-five and six top-10 finishes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series in 15 starts at AMS. He also has 38 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts which include a second-place finish in 2002. In 16 combined NCWTS starts on speedways (tracks 1 to 2-mile in length), Nemechek has recorded one top-five and 10 top-10 finishes. He has led for a total of 41 laps on NASCAR’s speedway tracks.-NEMCO Motorsports Mar 3 - 11:39 AM
