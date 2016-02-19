Joe Nemechek Team: NEMCO Motorsports-87-CWT Age / DOB: (53) / 9/26/1963 Ht / Wt: 5'9 / 185

This weekend marks Joe Nemechek’s third Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS) appearance with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). The No. 87 D.A.B. Constructors Inc. Chevrolet Silverado driver has earned an average starting position of 7.0 and an average finishing position of 22.5. Nemechek made his NCWTS track debut on October 28, 2006. He has one win (2001), two top-five and six top-10 finishes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series in 15 starts at AMS. He also has 38 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts which include a second-place finish in 2002. In 16 combined NCWTS starts on speedways (tracks 1 to 2-mile in length), Nemechek has recorded one top-five and 10 top-10 finishes. He has led for a total of 41 laps on NASCAR’s speedway tracks.-NEMCO Motorsports

Joe Nemechek (No. 87 Fleetwing Chevrolet Silverado) finished fifth in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Next Era Energy Resources 250 at Florida's Daytona Int'l Speedway. He started ninth in the lineup and completed all laps of the 100-lap race. Nemechek, who will be running a limited schedule this season, is fifth in the 2017 NCWTS Championship standings after this event.

Joe Nemechek had the best 10-lap consecutive average speed in the second practice for the XFINITY Series Powershares QQQ 300 at Daytona International Speedway. His average of 181.264 mph in the #87 DAB Constructors Inc Toyota Camry was best of the two cars that ran 10 consecutive laps on the track for this session. #01 Ryan Preece (181.264 mph) was the other driver on this list.