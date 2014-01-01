Thomas Praytor

Thomas "Moose" Praytor was one of the best stories that came out of the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards in 2016.

Praytor, who hauls all the way from his Mobile, Alabama-based shop to every ARCA race on tour, finished a career-best fifth in championship driver points in 2016, his fourth consecutive top-10 national points finish. And, he did it with an all-volunteer pit crew, students from the University of Northwestern Ohio, including his loyal crew chief Adam Lowe, whose been with Praytor at every race since Daytona, 2014. It was a season to remember for the No. 9 DK-LOK Ford father/son team.