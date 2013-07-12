Player Page

Billy Johnson

Team: Richard Petty Motorsports-43
Age / DOB:  (30) / 10/10/1986
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 160

Latest News

Recent News

Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today that IMSA Ford driver Billy Johnson will pilot the #43 Smithfield Ford at Sonoma Raceway and fill in for the injured Aric Almirola.
A road course specialist, Johnson has 10 years of road racing experience. He worked with Almirola on his road course racing at the Ford Performance racing school at Miller Motorsports Park in a curriculum he developed with other instructors at the school. Bubba Wallace will return to the No. 43 Smithfield Ford at Daytona International Speedway and will compete with the team until Almirola is able to return to the seat.-RPM (via jayski.com) Jun 19 - 11:26 AM
More Billy Johnson Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 