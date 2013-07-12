Billy Johnson Team: Richard Petty Motorsports-43 Age / DOB: (30) / 10/10/1986 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 160

Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today that IMSA Ford driver Billy Johnson will pilot the #43 Smithfield Ford at Sonoma Raceway and fill in for the injured Aric Almirola. A road course specialist, Johnson has 10 years of road racing experience. He worked with Almirola on his road course racing at the Ford Performance racing school at Miller Motorsports Park in a curriculum he developed with other instructors at the school. Bubba Wallace will return to the No. 43 Smithfield Ford at Daytona International Speedway and will compete with the team until Almirola is able to return to the seat.-RPM (via jayski.com)

Billy Johnson has the best 10-lap consecutive average speed in the first practice for the Nationwide Series CNBC Prime’s "The Profit" 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The average speed of 124.170 mph in the No. 16 was best of the four cars that ran 10 consecutive laps on the track for this session. No. 30 Nelson Piquet Jr. (122.037 mph), No. 24 Brett Butler (121.068 mph)# 2 11 122.037 and No. 92 Dexter Stacey (120.455 mph) are the other three on this list.

Billy Johnson will make his second NASCAR Nationwide Series (NNS) start of the season this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This weekend will mark Johnson’s first oval start of his career in the NNS Series. He has four starts in the NNS scoring one top-ten finish in 2012. The No. 16 team brings chassis RK-756 to the track this weekend. This is the same chassis that the team tested with at Loudon in July.-Roush Fenway Racing