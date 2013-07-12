Billy Johnson

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NASCAR Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Top 10 Prospects: June 19
Jun 19
Daily Dose: Going Cycling
Jun 19
Mr. Volatility and Friends
Jun 18
Daily Dose: Healy Powers
Jun 18
Week That Was: Bruised Apple
Jun 17
Daily Dose: Cain Remains Able
Jun 17
The Week Ahead: The Full Monty
Jun 16
Dose: Met-pocalypse
Jun 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Wilson Ramos (knee) is on track for Sunday
Pedroia (rib cage) cleared for travel to KC
Xander Bogaerts powers Red Sox to victory
Arenado caps cycle with walk-off home run
Reymond Fuentes clubs game-wining homer
Encarnacion homers twice, drives in five
LoMo slugs 20th, 21st home runs vs. Detroit
Jacob Faria moves to 3-0 in third MLB start
Mancini stays hot with triple, 12th home run
Jansen nets 15th save Sunday versus Reds
Nelson strikes out 10 in complete game win
Phillips walks it off for Braves again Sunday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Ravens Fantasy Preview
Jun 16
Panthers Fantasy Preview
Jun 16
Bengals Fantasy Preview
Jun 15
Return of the Maclin
Jun 15
How Rookie QBs Impact Fantasy
Jun 15
Bears Fantasy Preview
Jun 14
Falcons Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
Cardinals Fantasy Preview
Jun 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Kelvin Benjamin worked his way into shape?
Laquon Treadwell clear No. 3 during offseason
Possible Bridgewater returns this season?
Roethlisberger: Martavis 'looks like a stud'
Goff learned offense 'much quicker' this year
Woodhead heavily used as receiver in minicamp
Titans land Eric Decker on one-year deal
Josh McCown not a 'sure thing' to start
Ajayi has looked 'much smoother' as receiver
Myles Garrett expected to be cleared for camp
Charone Peake to open season as Jets WR3?
Redskins VP Williams wants Cousins extension
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Mailbag: Trusting the Process
Jun 19
2017 Free Agent Rankings: PF’s
Jun 19
Trust The Product
Jun 18
Eastern Conference Draft Needs
Jun 16
2017 Free Agent Rankings: SF’s
Jun 16
NBA News Roundup
Jun 15
Western Conference Draft Needs
Jun 15
June Mock Breakdown Pod
Jun 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Sixers likely to take Markelle Fultz No. 1
Deng, Mozgov, Clarkson on the chopping block
Paul George intends to leave Indiana in 2018
Update: BOS only getting two 1st-round picks?
BOS to get No. 3, 2018 LAL & 2019 SAC picks?
Report: PHI, BOS trade to be finalized Monday
Woj: Philly waiting on medical info on Fultz
ESPN: Celtics, 76ers in serious trade talks
De'Aaron Fox will work out for 76ers Saturday
NBA suspends Monta Ellis for five games
Woj: LeBron could leave Cleveland in 2018
Hawks won't offer Paul Millsap a max deal?
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: WPG, PHI
Jun 19
Podcast: Drouin is Going Home
Jun 16
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: FLA, DAL
Jun 9
Murray, Penguins Bounce Back
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: BUF, DET
Jun 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
NHL cap will increase to $75M in 2017-18
Ryan Kesler (hip surgery) out 12 weeks
Devils acquire Mirco Mueller from Sharks
Wild won't make a trade before roster freeze
Flames land Mike Smith from Arizona
Habs send Nathan Beaulieu to Sabres
Report: CGY, ARZ working on Mike Smith trade
Toby Enstrom agrees to waive NMC
Report: Marchessault could be available
Report: TB, MTL, TOR, DAL in on Jonas Brodin
Report: ARZ has 'serious interest' in Stepan
Flyers trade Nick Cousins to Arizona
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
Update: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 17
FireKeepers Casino 400 Stats
Jun 16
DFS: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 15
Chasing Michigan (Spring)
Jun 14
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Kaz Grala: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
Billy Johnson driving the #43 at Sonoma
Brennan Poole: Irish Hills 250 results
Noah Gragson: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
William Byron: Runner-up in Michigan NXS race
Ryan Reed: Irish Hills 250 results
Cindric: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
Coughlin: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
Cole Custer: Irish Hills 250 results
Justin Haley: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
Matt Tifft: Irish Hills 250 results
Theriault retains lead after 2nd in Michigan
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
U.S. Open Preview
Jun 12
FedEx St. Jude: Power Ranking
Jun 6
Expert Picks: St. Jude Classic
Jun 6
Dufner wins the Memorial by 3
Jun 5
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
Special Temporary Member Fleetwood solo 4th
Rookie Schauffele nets T5 in his major debut
Harman dips to two-way T2 w/ even-par 72
Koepka wins U.S. Open for first major title
Matsuyama day-low 66 good for co-runner-up
Champ finishes 1 back of Scheffler for low am
Harman takes 1-shot lead at U.S. Open w/ 67
Koepka three-way T2 thru 54 holes; one back
Thomas makes history with 63; leads U.S. Open
Reed hangs up early number in U.S Open Rnd 3
Defender Dustin Johnson among notable MCs
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Speight declines to confirm offseason surgery
Four-star OL Matt Jones pledges to Buckeyes
Grant Perry won't play until legal resolution
Report: Five-star USC QB Corral decommits
Notre Dame WR Brent transfers to Nevada
Former SC RB David Williams off to Arkansas
Report: LSU T Allen barred from TCU transfer
Maryland gains pledge from four-star T Duncan
OSU TE A.J. Alexander (knee) to miss season
Jim McElwain receives one-year extension
Gory details emerge in Woods' felony arrest
Oregon State WR Jarmon leaving for Padres
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Januzaj may consider move to Celtic
Leicester leapfrog rivals to sign City star
Everton seals move for Ajax captain Klaassen
Gundogan hopeful for preseason tour
£50 million asking price slapped on Eric Dier
Interviews in progress to replace Claude Puel
Jakupovic set to join Maguire at Leicester
Kone could be the next to leave
Bravo battling to recover from injury
Chile hopeful Sanchez injury is not serious
Southampton has no more patience for Puel
Everton signs Sunderland goalkeeper Pickford
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Billy Johnson
Team:
Richard Petty Motorsports-43
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 10/10/1986
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 160
Latest News
Recent News
Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today that IMSA Ford driver Billy Johnson will pilot the #43 Smithfield Ford at Sonoma Raceway and fill in for the injured Aric Almirola.
A road course specialist, Johnson has 10 years of road racing experience. He worked with Almirola on his road course racing at the Ford Performance racing school at Miller Motorsports Park in a curriculum he developed with other instructors at the school. Bubba Wallace will return to the No. 43 Smithfield Ford at Daytona International Speedway and will compete with the team until Almirola is able to return to the seat.-RPM (via jayski.com)
Jun 19 - 11:26 AM
Billy Johnson has the best 10-lap consecutive average speed in the first practice for the Nationwide Series CNBC Prime’s "The Profit" 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
The average speed of 124.170 mph in the No. 16 was best of the four cars that ran 10 consecutive laps on the track for this session. No. 30 Nelson Piquet Jr. (122.037 mph), No. 24 Brett Butler (121.068 mph)# 2 11 122.037 and No. 92 Dexter Stacey (120.455 mph) are the other three on this list.
Fri, Jul 12, 2013 02:55:00 PM
Billy Johnson will make his second NASCAR Nationwide Series (NNS) start of the season this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
This weekend will mark Johnson’s first oval start of his career in the NNS Series. He has four starts in the NNS scoring one top-ten finish in 2012. The No. 16 team brings chassis RK-756 to the track this weekend. This is the same chassis that the team tested with at Loudon in July.-Roush Fenway Racing
Wed, Jul 10, 2013 02:34:00 PM
Billy Johnson wins two race contingency awards in the Nationwide Series Johnsonville Sausage 200 at Road America.
He won the 3M Lap Leader award for leading the most laps (10 of 55). He also won the Duralast Brakes "Brake in the Race" award for being the highest eligible driver in the running order at the time of the first caution.
Sat, Jun 22, 2013 10:48:00 PM
Billy Johnson driving the #43 at Sonoma
Jun 19 - 11:26 AM
Billy Johnson top 10-laps in NNS Practice 1
Fri, Jul 12, 2013 02:55:00 PM
Billy Johnson at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Wed, Jul 10, 2013 02:34:00 PM
Billy Johnson wins Elkhart Lake race awards
Sat, Jun 22, 2013 10:48:00 PM
More Billy Johnson Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Johnson
48
(1009)
2
M. Annett
705
(1002)
3
B. Jones
733
(980)
4
J. Nemechek
808
(846)
5
M. Truex Jr.
78
(839)
6
B. Gaughan
762
(813)
7
K. Larson
42
(803)
8
K. Busch
18
(802)
9
J. Allgaier
707
(766)
10
E. Goodale
H58
(757)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
Wrap-up of the top NASCAR races held this past weekend at Michigan Int’l Speedway and Gateway Motorsports Park.
More NAS Columns
»
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
»
Update: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 17
»
FireKeepers Casino 400 Stats
Jun 16
»
DFS: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 15
»
Chasing Michigan (Spring)
Jun 14
»
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
»
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
»
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
NAS Headlines
»
Kaz Grala: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
»
Billy Johnson driving the #43 at Sonoma
»
Brennan Poole: Irish Hills 250 results
»
Noah Gragson: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
»
William Byron: Runner-up in Michigan NXS race
»
Ryan Reed: Irish Hills 250 results
»
Cindric: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
»
Coughlin: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
»
Cole Custer: Irish Hills 250 results
»
Justin Haley: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
»
Matt Tifft: Irish Hills 250 results
»
Theriault retains lead after 2nd in Michigan
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved