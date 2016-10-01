Player Page

Drew Herring

Team: JGL Racing-24-NXS
Age / DOB:  (29) / 5/5/1987

JGL Racing is proud to announce the return of Drew Herring and Corey LaJoie to their "Young Guns" program for the 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series season.
LaJoie will make his debut behind the wheel of the No. 24 Toyota in the second race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The following week will find Herring fill the seat as the XFINITY Series moves to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first of three west coast races. In addition to the Las Vegas event, Herring will once again be behind the wheel of the No. 24 Young Guns Toyota the following week at Phoenix International Raceway. Drew made four starts last season for the Young Guns program garnering three top-20 finishes with a best finish of 12th at Iowa Speedway.-Integrity Sports Marketing Feb 16 - 8:40 PM
