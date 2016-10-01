Welcome,
Drew Herring
Team:
JGL Racing-24-NXS
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 5/5/1987
Latest News
Recent News
JGL Racing is proud to announce the return of Drew Herring and Corey LaJoie to their "Young Guns" program for the 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series season.
LaJoie will make his debut behind the wheel of the No. 24 Toyota in the second race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The following week will find Herring fill the seat as the XFINITY Series moves to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the first of three west coast races. In addition to the Las Vegas event, Herring will once again be behind the wheel of the No. 24 Young Guns Toyota the following week at Phoenix International Raceway. Drew made four starts last season for the Young Guns program garnering three top-20 finishes with a best finish of 12th at Iowa Speedway.-Integrity Sports Marketing
Feb 16 - 8:40 PM
The XFINITY Series Dover race postponement (to Sunday at 10:00 am) -- due to weather -- left teams scrambling to assemble its lineups Saturday afternoon with playoff chances on the line.
Chase for the NASCAR Sprint Cup contender, Kyle Busch, was expected to perform double-duty, but with both races now on Sunday, teams had to reassemble its lineups so he could focus on the main event -- the first elimination race in the Chase. Drew Herring will now wheel the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for Busch on Sunday morning.
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 07:50:00 PM
Drew Herring (#28 JGL Young Guns Toyota) finished 16th in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, IA.
He started 9th on the grid and completed 249 of the 250 laps run. Herring, who started in 4 of the 19 series races so far this season, moved up three spots to 32nd in the 2016 NXS championship standings after this event.
Sun, Jul 31, 2016 10:58:00 AM
Drew Herring (No. 28 JGL Racing Toyota Camry) will be making his seventh career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Iowa Speedway to go along with one previous start in the Camping World Truck Series.
Drew has had much success at Iowa Speedway having earned two career Pole Awards and a best finish of sixth which came during the 2013 season at the Newton, Iowa track. Herring is filling in for Dakota Armstrong. Armstrong will be filling in for recovering Matt Tifft in the Joe Gibbs Racing #18 Toyota in the XFINITY race at Pocono Raceway.
Thu, Jul 28, 2016 09:38:00 PM
Herring and LaJoie back as JGL 'Young Guns'
Feb 16 - 8:40 PM
Drew Herring replaces Busch in XFINITY event
Sat, Oct 1, 2016 07:50:00 PM
Drew Herring: U.S. Cellular 250 results
Sun, Jul 31, 2016 10:58:00 AM
Drew Herring: US Cellular 250 pre-race
Thu, Jul 28, 2016 09:38:00 PM
More Drew Herring Player News
