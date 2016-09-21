Welcome,
Henrik Lundqvist hurt his knee at Worlds
Pekka Rinne expected to start Game 3 vs. PIT
Report: Avs could move Tyson Barrie
Duchene very likely to be moved this summer
Report: Oilers have offers for Jordan Eberle
EDM may sign McDavid & Draisaitl at same time
Bruins GM willing to trade first-round pick
Ducks hand coach Randy Carlyle an extension
It's unconfirmed, but Pekka Rinne is probable
Nick Bonino day-to-day with lower-body injury
Ducks and assistant Paul MacLean part ways
Laviolette declines to name starter for GM 3
Andrew Ranger
Team:
GC Motorsports-27-NPS
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 11/20/1986
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 135
Latest News
Recent News
Andrew Ranger didn't let anything stop him en route to the E3 Spark Plugs Pole Award Saturday in qualifying for the Fast Eddie.CHOKO 250 presented by Havoline at Delaware Speedway.
Ranger's No. 27 Mopar/ Pennzoil Dodge set a blazing time of 19.311 seconds (93.211 mph) and will lead the field to green for Saturday evening's race. Ranger's lap time was over one-tenth quicker than second place, but the Roxton Pond, Quebec, driver was well off the track record of 19.133 set by Mark Dilley in 2009. Opening race winner and championship points leader Kevin Lacroix will start second will a lap of 19.420 (92.988). Steve Matthews will line up third. Alex Labbe and Alex Tagliani round out the top five starters.
Jun 3 - 5:18 PM
Source:
NASCAR Pinty's Series
Andrew Ranger (No. 27 Mopar/Pennzoil/Mopar Express Lane Dodge) finished second in Sunday's NASCAR Pinty's Series season-opening Can-Am 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario.
He started sixth in the lineup, led four laps and completed all laps of the 55-lap race. Ranger, who closed out the 2016 NPS season second in points, picks up where he left off. He is currently second in the 2017 championship standings after this event, five points behind leader (and race winner) Kevin Lacroix.
May 23 - 1:37 PM
Andrew Ranger (No. 27 Mopar/Pennzoil/Mopar Express Lane Dodge) finished 14th Sunday's Pinty's Series (NPS) season-ending Kawartha 250 at Kawartha Speedway in Fraserville, Ontario.
He started eighth in the lineup and completed 203 laps of the 250-lap event. Ranger, who started in all 12 NPS races this season, ended up second in the final championship standings, 54 points behind 2016 NPS Champion Cayden Lapcevich.
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 12:05:00 AM
Andrew Ranger (No. 27 Mopar/Pennzoil Dodge) the 2007 and 2009 NASCAR Pinty's Series champion is the series’ all-time leader in wins at 22 and holds the record for the poles with 19. Has 53 top fives and 78 top 10s in 94 career starts.
Finished third in last year’s final season standings. Has an average finish of 10th and a best result of second (2012) in five previous appearances at Ontario's Kawartha Speedway.
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 09:18:00 PM
Andrew Ranger: Pole for Fast Eddie.CHOKO 250
Jun 3 - 5:18 PM
Andrew Ranger: Runner-up in Pinty's points
May 23 - 1:37 PM
Ranger: runner-up in 2016 NPS Championship
Wed, Sep 21, 2016 12:05:00 AM
Andrew Ranger: Pinty's Kawartha 250 advance
Wed, Sep 14, 2016 09:18:00 PM
More Andrew Ranger Player News
Kyle Busch won the pole and had the best overall practice, but can he hold on and win the AAA 400?
