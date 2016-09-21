Player Page

Andrew Ranger

Team: GC Motorsports-27-NPS
Age / DOB:  (30) / 11/20/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 135

Andrew Ranger didn't let anything stop him en route to the E3 Spark Plugs Pole Award Saturday in qualifying for the Fast Eddie.CHOKO 250 presented by Havoline at Delaware Speedway.
Ranger's No. 27 Mopar/ Pennzoil Dodge set a blazing time of 19.311 seconds (93.211 mph) and will lead the field to green for Saturday evening's race. Ranger's lap time was over one-tenth quicker than second place, but the Roxton Pond, Quebec, driver was well off the track record of 19.133 set by Mark Dilley in 2009. Opening race winner and championship points leader Kevin Lacroix will start second will a lap of 19.420 (92.988). Steve Matthews will line up third. Alex Labbe and Alex Tagliani round out the top five starters. Jun 3 - 5:18 PM
Source: NASCAR Pinty's Series
