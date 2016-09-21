Andrew Ranger Team: GC Motorsports-27-NPS Age / DOB: (30) / 11/20/1986 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 135

Andrew Ranger didn't let anything stop him en route to the E3 Spark Plugs Pole Award Saturday in qualifying for the Fast Eddie.CHOKO 250 presented by Havoline at Delaware Speedway. Ranger's No. 27 Mopar/ Pennzoil Dodge set a blazing time of 19.311 seconds (93.211 mph) and will lead the field to green for Saturday evening's race. Ranger's lap time was over one-tenth quicker than second place, but the Roxton Pond, Quebec, driver was well off the track record of 19.133 set by Mark Dilley in 2009. Opening race winner and championship points leader Kevin Lacroix will start second will a lap of 19.420 (92.988). Steve Matthews will line up third. Alex Labbe and Alex Tagliani round out the top five starters. Source: NASCAR Pinty's Series

Andrew Ranger (No. 27 Mopar/Pennzoil/Mopar Express Lane Dodge) finished second in Sunday's NASCAR Pinty's Series season-opening Can-Am 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario. He started sixth in the lineup, led four laps and completed all laps of the 55-lap race. Ranger, who closed out the 2016 NPS season second in points, picks up where he left off. He is currently second in the 2017 championship standings after this event, five points behind leader (and race winner) Kevin Lacroix.

Andrew Ranger (No. 27 Mopar/Pennzoil/Mopar Express Lane Dodge) finished 14th Sunday's Pinty's Series (NPS) season-ending Kawartha 250 at Kawartha Speedway in Fraserville, Ontario. He started eighth in the lineup and completed 203 laps of the 250-lap event. Ranger, who started in all 12 NPS races this season, ended up second in the final championship standings, 54 points behind 2016 NPS Champion Cayden Lapcevich.