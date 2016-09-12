Will Kimmel Team: Kimmel Racing-69-ARCA Age / DOB: (29) / 5/11/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3 / 220

Latest News Recent News

Will Kimmel (No. 69 Fass Fuel/Team Construction/Laramee Jewelers Ford) finished ninth in Sunday's ARCA Racing Series Herr's Potato Chips 100 at Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, IL. He started 14th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 100-lap race. Official series points are not available at this time, but Kimmel, who has competed in six of the 14 ARCA races so far this season was 28th in driver championship standings heading into Springfield.

Will Kimmel said the front-end geometry on his No. 69 Kimmel Racing Ford Fusion last year at Salem Speedway wasn't quite right. "We went back to work on our Salem car..changed the front-end geometry and got it back to where it needs to be," said Kimmel, who tested at Salem over the weekend. It was his second test on the high-banked short track in preparation for Salem's Kentuckiana Ford Dealers 200 coming April 30. His career-best ARCA short track finish is second at Salem in 2011. He also finished third there in 2015, leading 67 laps. Kimmel also won the super late model track championship at Salem in 2007. From nearby Sellersburg, Indiana, he considers Salem his home track. Source: ARCA Racing Series

Will Kimmel (No. 69 Extreme Trailer/New Washington State Bank Ford) was credited with an 18th place DNF in Saturday night's Eddie Gilstrap Motors Fall Classic at Indiana's Salem Speedway. He started 11th on the grid and completed 97 laps of the 200 laps run before exiting the race (Crash). Kimmel, who competed in 11 of the 17 ARCA races so far this season, is currently 11th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.