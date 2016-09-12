Player Page

Will Kimmel

Team: Kimmel Racing-69-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (29) / 5/11/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3 / 220

Latest News

Recent News

Will Kimmel (No. 69 Fass Fuel/Team Construction/Laramee Jewelers Ford) finished ninth in Sunday's ARCA Racing Series Herr's Potato Chips 100 at Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, IL.
He started 14th in the lineup and completed all laps of the 100-lap race. Official series points are not available at this time, but Kimmel, who has competed in six of the 14 ARCA races so far this season was 28th in driver championship standings heading into Springfield. Aug 21 - 8:44 PM
More Will Kimmel Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 