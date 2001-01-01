Player Page

Eddie MacDonald

Team: Grimm Racing-71-KNE
Age / DOB:  (36) / 7/7/1980
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 170

Heading into Saturday’s inaugural New England Short Track Showdown presented by AR Bodies at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Eddie MacDonald (NASCAR K&N East driver) was heralded as one of the favorites to capture the Granite State Pro Stock Series checkered flag.
Behind the wheel of his No. 17, MacDonald showed exactly why during the course of the race day. ‘Eddie Mac’ scored the victory in his heat race and then went on to notch the win in the 50-lap feature event as part of the inaugural stop for the series on the 1.058-mile oval. D.J. Shaw and Matt Swanson joined MacDonald as podium finishers. Jul 3 - 1:21 PM
Source: RaceChaserOnline
