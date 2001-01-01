Eddie MacDonald Team: Grimm Racing-71-KNE Age / DOB: (36) / 7/7/1980 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 170

Heading into Saturday’s inaugural New England Short Track Showdown presented by AR Bodies at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Eddie MacDonald (NASCAR K&N East driver) was heralded as one of the favorites to capture the Granite State Pro Stock Series checkered flag. Behind the wheel of his No. 17, MacDonald showed exactly why during the course of the race day. ‘Eddie Mac’ scored the victory in his heat race and then went on to notch the win in the 50-lap feature event as part of the inaugural stop for the series on the 1.058-mile oval. D.J. Shaw and Matt Swanson joined MacDonald as podium finishers. Source: RaceChaserOnline

Eddie MacDonald (No. 71 Grimm Construction Chevrolet) scored a 10th place finish in Saturday's NASCAR K&N Pro Series-East (NKNPSE) Zombie Auto 125 at Bristol (TN) Motor Speedway. He started 18th in the lineup and completed all laps of the rain-shortened 70-lap event. McDonald, who competed in one of the three NKNPSE races so far this year, is currently 29th in the 2017 NKNPSE point standings after this event.

Eddie MacDonald (No. 71 Grimm Construction Chevrolet) leads all current drivers with 192 career K&N Pro Series starts dating back to 2001. Has eight career top-10 finishes in the final series standings, including a career-best second place finish in the championship in 2009. Is the only driver entered this weekend to have won previously at Bristol (TN) Motor Speedway, winning there in 2014 from the 13th starting position, highest among any of the five drivers with wins at the track. Is making his season debut this weekend. Has four top 10s in five career starts at Bristol.