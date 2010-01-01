Tom Hessert Team: Venturini Motorsports-25-ARCA Age / DOB: (30) / 5/22/1986

Tom Hessert not only found his way back to victory lane in 2016, a thrilling finish that came down to the wire at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds "Magic Mile" dirt in early September, the Cherry Hill, N.J. ARCA veteran finished a career-best second in national championship driver standings. Check out Hessert's 2nd place video that was shown at the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Awards Banquet. Source: Video: ARCA Racing Series

Tom Hessert III (No. 25 3M/Cometic Gasket Toyota) finished ninth in Friday night's ARCA Racing Series season-ending Kansas ARCA 150 at Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, KS). He started third in the lineup and completed all laps of the 100-lap race. Hessert, who has competed in all 20 ARCA races this year, closed out the season second in the 2016 championship standings, 475 points behind 2016 ARCA Champion Chase Briscoe.

Tom Hessert is just a hundred a fifty miles away from his career-best points finish in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards. While he won't catch championship leader Chase Briscoe, he's well entrenched in second-place, 185 points in front of Matt Kurzejewski. Hessert, in the No. 25 3M-Cometic Toyota for Venturini Motorsports, can solidify his runner-up championship status in Friday night's season finale - the Kansas 150 at Kansas Speedway. Tom Hessert car shot 2016Hessert, a 10-year series veteran who finished a career-best third in ARCA’s championship standings in 2010 and 2014, will wrap up his ninth consecutive season as a top-10 points finisher. Source: ARCA Racing Series