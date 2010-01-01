Player Page

Tom Hessert

Team: Venturini Motorsports-25-ARCA
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/22/1986

Tom Hessert not only found his way back to victory lane in 2016, a thrilling finish that came down to the wire at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds "Magic Mile" dirt in early September, the Cherry Hill, N.J. ARCA veteran finished a career-best second in national championship driver standings.
Check out Hessert's 2nd place video that was shown at the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Awards Banquet. Dec 21 - 8:33 PM
Source: Video: ARCA Racing Series
