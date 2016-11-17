Player Page

Cole Whitt

Team: TriStar Motorsports-14-NXS
Age / DOB:  (25) / 6/22/1991

Cole Whitt scored only two top-20s in 2016 and both of them came on a restrictor-plate, superspeedway; his best result was an 11th at Daytona International Speedway in July.
Whitt came close to finishing in the top 20 on one other occasion on an unrestricted, intermediate speedway with a 21st at Kentucky Speedway. The remainder of his 28 efforts ended outside the top 25, but he at least managed to earn positive place-differential points in 19 races by finishing better than he started. Jan 2 - 1:37 PM
