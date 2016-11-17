Cole Whitt Team: TriStar Motorsports-14-NXS Age / DOB: (25) / 6/22/1991

Cole Whitt scored only two top-20s in 2016 and both of them came on a restrictor-plate, superspeedway; his best result was an 11th at Daytona International Speedway in July. Whitt came close to finishing in the top 20 on one other occasion on an unrestricted, intermediate speedway with a 21st at Kentucky Speedway. The remainder of his 28 efforts ended outside the top 25, but he at least managed to earn positive place-differential points in 19 races by finishing better than he started.

Cole Whitt will be behind the wheel of the No. 14 TriStar Motorsports Toyota for the NASCAR XFINITY Series season finale in Miami, Florida. He brings with him Florida Lottery to serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 14 Toyota. Whitt competed last week in the No. 14 Rinnai Toyota at Phoenix International Raceway finishing 16th. Crew Chief Bryan Smith and the No. 14 Florida Lottery team will unload Chassis TSM #1005. This chassis is new build for TriStar and will make its debut at Homestead-Miami Speedway.-TSM

California native, Cole Whitt returns to TriStar Motorsports as the driver of the No. 14 Toyota for the Phoenix NASCAR XFINITY Series race. Whitt continues to cultivate his partnership with Rinnai, the number-one selling brand of tankless water heater in the U.S. and Canada, who will serve as his primary sponsor. Cole's NASCAR career includes six years on the circuit and races in which Cole has competed in each vitally important building block series such as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Nationwide Series and the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series.-TriStar Motorsports NC