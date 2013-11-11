Player Page

Travis Pastrana

Team: Niece Motorsports-45-CWT
Age / DOB:  (33) / 10/8/1983
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205

Latest News

Recent News

Travis Pastrana (No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado) has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) starts under his belt, both of which came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His most recent start was in this race in 2015.
In addition to his NCWTS experience, Pastrana has one pole and four top-10 finishes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, coming in 2013. Serving as Pastrana’s primary sponsor for this weekend’s race at LVMS is Wienerschnitzel. Additionally, Boot Campaign, Black Rifle Coffee Company, SilencerCo, Nitro Circus, Alpinestars and Palms Casino Resort will provide sponsorship support to the No. 45 team for the race.-Niece Motorsports Sep 27 - 4:23 PM
More Travis Pastrana Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 