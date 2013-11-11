Travis Pastrana Team: Niece Motorsports-45-CWT Age / DOB: (33) / 10/8/1983 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 205

Latest News Recent News

Travis Pastrana (No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado) has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) starts under his belt, both of which came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His most recent start was in this race in 2015. In addition to his NCWTS experience, Pastrana has one pole and four top-10 finishes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, coming in 2013. Serving as Pastrana’s primary sponsor for this weekend’s race at LVMS is Wienerschnitzel. Additionally, Boot Campaign, Black Rifle Coffee Company, SilencerCo, Nitro Circus, Alpinestars and Palms Casino Resort will provide sponsorship support to the No. 45 team for the race.-Niece Motorsports

Action Sports Legend Travis Pastrana will join Niece Motorsports (NM) for select events during the 2017 season, kicking off with a test at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the No. 45 Chevy Silverado on May 2. Pastrana’s most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start came in 2015 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In addition to his NCWTS experience, Pastrana has one pole and four top-10 finishes in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, coming in 2013. Pastrana reunites with Cody Efaw, who served as his car chief in the NASCAR XFINITY Series in 2013. In 2017, Efaw has assumed the role of crew chief of the No. 45 Chevy at NM.-NM PR

Action sports star Travis Pastrana informed his fans Monday that he will not return to NASCAR racing in 2014. In a thorough post on his Facebook fan page, Pastrana said he was grateful for the opportunity but cited a lack of sponsorship, subpar results and his wish to spend more time with his family as his reasons for leaving the sport. His announcement and shift in focus means Saturday’s season-ending Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway will likely be his final NASCAR Nationwide Series start.-NASCAR PR