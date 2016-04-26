Michael Waltrip Team: Premium Motorsports-55 Age / DOB: (53) / 4/30/1963 Ht / Wt: 6'5" / 210

Michael Waltrip did not win in his final race, but he ended his career in style with an eighth-place finish in the Daytona 500. This was the 133rd top-10 of his career in 784 starts. Most of Waltrip’s success came on restrictor-plate, superspeedways or the faster unrestricted, intermediate tracks. He has been an uneven value on plate tracks since retiring from fulltime racing, but it was great to see him finish on such a high note.

Michael Waltrip will compete in his 30th Daytona 500 with a chartered entry for Premium Motorsports. Waltrip has started every Daytona 500 he attempted except for the 2012 edition. He is widely considered a great plate racer because of a pair of 500 wins in 2001 and 2003, but he has not cracked the top 20 in his last five starts in this event. He did, however, have a fifth-place finish in the 2013 Coke Zero 400 and was ninth in 2012.

Michael Waltrip continues to make starts on restrictor-plate, superspeedways and is often considered one of the top dark horses there. He has not scored a top-10 and has only one top-15 in his last nine starts on this track type. As recently as 2013, Waltrip scored back to back top-fives on the big tracks, however, and if he is needed to extend one’s salary cap, he is an acceptable risk. He finished 30th and on the lead lap in this year’s Daytona 500.