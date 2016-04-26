Player Page

Michael Waltrip

Team: Premium Motorsports-55
Age / DOB:  (53) / 4/30/1963
Ht / Wt:  6'5" / 210

Michael Waltrip did not win in his final race, but he ended his career in style with an eighth-place finish in the Daytona 500.
This was the 133rd top-10 of his career in 784 starts. Most of Waltrip’s success came on restrictor-plate, superspeedways or the faster unrestricted, intermediate tracks. He has been an uneven value on plate tracks since retiring from fulltime racing, but it was great to see him finish on such a high note. Feb 26 - 7:53 PM
