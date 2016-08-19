Timmy Hill Team: Rick Ware Racing-51 Age / DOB: (23) / 2/25/1993

Rick Ware Racing announced the team's intent to compete in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as an "open non-chartered" team beginning with next month's 59th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. RWR's return to the elite level of NASCAR will have Timmy Hill aboard the #51 Chevrolet for Speedweeks with a rotating list of drivers to follow throughout the season including longtime RWR drivers Stanton Barrett, Cody Ware and road course veteran Kevin O'Connell to name a few. RWR also announced the team has acquired assets from Tommy Baldwin Racing (TBR) for use this season, including cars, pulldown rig and technology support. Additionally, Longtime industry veteran Joe Lax, also previously with TBR will serve as crew chief, while pro-motor engineering (PME) will supply the horsepower during the season.-jayski.com

Timmy Hill (No. 40 CrashClaimsR.us/OCR Gaz Bar Toyota) will miss the XFINITY Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NXS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the 40 eligible cars for starting positions one to 40 is determined. The car was listed as 41st on the chart.

Timmy Hill (#49 Hormone Therapeutics Chevrolet Silverado) finished 14th in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Nextera Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway. He started 30th in the lineup and completed all of the 100 laps run (led one lap). Hill is currently 12th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings.