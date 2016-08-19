Player Page

Timmy Hill

Team: Rick Ware Racing-51
Age / DOB:  (23) / 2/25/1993

Rick Ware Racing announced the team's intent to compete in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as an "open non-chartered" team beginning with next month's 59th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
RWR's return to the elite level of NASCAR will have Timmy Hill aboard the #51 Chevrolet for Speedweeks with a rotating list of drivers to follow throughout the season including longtime RWR drivers Stanton Barrett, Cody Ware and road course veteran Kevin O'Connell to name a few. RWR also announced the team has acquired assets from Tommy Baldwin Racing (TBR) for use this season, including cars, pulldown rig and technology support. Additionally, Longtime industry veteran Joe Lax, also previously with TBR will serve as crew chief, while pro-motor engineering (PME) will supply the horsepower during the season.-jayski.com Jan 20 - 5:15 PM
