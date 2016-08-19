Timmy Hill

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Miami considering Chris Carter, Mark Reynolds
Orioles announce three-year deal with Trumbo
Tyson Ross (TOS) not expected until May/June
Report: Angels to sign INF Luis Valbuena
Former All-Star pitcher Josh Johnson retires
Rangers still interested in FA Mike Napoli
Rangers finalize contract with RHP Tyson Ross
Reds, Fish finalize four-player Straily trade
Brewers sign closer Neftali Feliz for $5.35M
Yankees will go to arb hearing with Betances
Phils, Saunders finalize one-year, $9M pact
Jason Hammel was 'in talks' with Mariners
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers pursuing Bradley as defensive coordinator
Sammy Watkins undergoes 2nd foot surgery
Aaron Rodgers says he's 'under the weather'
Malcolm Mitchell may return against Steelers
Chris Hogan (thigh) walking with 'solid limp'
Julio 'limited' Friday, but will play vs Pack
Browns, Crowell 'stalemate' in contract talks
Johnny Manziel: I got sober without any help
Ladarius back at practice, still in protocol
Nelson, Adams, and Allison could all be GTDs
Ravens ILB Orr retiring after three seasons
Report: Browns, Jamie Collins nearing deal
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
C.J. Watson will start at shooting guard
Bebe Nogueira, Pat Patterson out again
Pau Gasol (left hand) will have surgery
Report: Jusuf Nurkic 'sure' to be traded
Avery Bradley (Achilles) ruled out Saturday
Raymond Felton scores 10 points in loss
Kawhi Leonard scores 34 points in win vs. DEN
David Lee scores 10 points with 16 boards
Ricky Rubio (hip) doesn't return for Wolves
Dejounte Murray scores career-high 24 points
Trust The Jokic: Nikola scores career-high 35
John Wall scores 29 points in win at MSG
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Isles to start Jean-Francois Berube Saturday
P.K. Subban (UBI) is good to return Friday
Jake Allen will stay home so he can reset
Jakob Silfverberg sustains upper-body injury
Morgan Rielly skates, but won't play Saturday
Anders Nilsson will get the start on Friday
Clarke MacArthur will not play this season
Nick Ritchie scores late to seal win
Sean Monahan scores in fourth straight game
Ryan Ellis powers Preds past Flames
Nino Niederreiter nets 2G, 1A in win over ARZ
Michael Grabner scores twice in win over TOR
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Hill attempting Daytona 500 with Rick Ware
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Bozzelli loses CBC lead despite bogey-free 67
Steele sits two back thru 36 at CareerBuilder
Swafford setting the CBC pace thru 36 holes
Pieters among notables to miss Abu Dhabi cut
Stenson slips three back thru 36 in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi king Kaymer leads through 36 holes
Larrazábal has birdies at 7 of 8 par 3s; T3
Bozzelli grabs first PGA TOUR lead at CBC
Swafford off to the races (again) at the CBC
Kizzire cruises to the top of the board @ CBC
Varner III sets early pace at CB Challenge
Stenson claims an early Abu Dhabi advantage
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
MTSU hires Shafer as defensive coordinator
Tennessee promotes TE coach Larry Scott to OC
ND RB Folston declares for the NFL Draft
De'Veon Smith gets Senior Bowl call up
Ledyard: Takk considering shoulder surgery
Kiper: Foster best ILB Alabama has produced
Del Rio (shoulder) out for spring practices
SDSU inks HC Long to 5-year extension
Former TTU 5-star DT Fehoko to transfer
LSU boots DT Valentine off team for 2nd time
Norris: Coley a healthy omission from Shrine
Corey Davis declines Senior Bowl invitation
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Drinkwater looks to inspire ahead of WK22
Karanka changes stance on Ramirez's future
Rodwell receives good news on injury front
New City arrival available for debut
Stoke announces Berahino signing
Ulloa determined to leave Leicester City
Diego Costa back in contention for Week 22
Berahino finally gets his move...to Stoke
Gomes faces fitness check ahead of WK22
Daryl Janmaat could be available for WK22
Jonny Evans faces late fitness test
Is this the week Crouch slows down?
Player Page
Timmy Hill
Team:
Rick Ware Racing-51
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 2/25/1993
Latest News
Recent News
Rick Ware Racing announced the team's intent to compete in the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as an "open non-chartered" team beginning with next month's 59th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
RWR's return to the elite level of NASCAR will have Timmy Hill aboard the #51 Chevrolet for Speedweeks with a rotating list of drivers to follow throughout the season including longtime RWR drivers Stanton Barrett, Cody Ware and road course veteran Kevin O'Connell to name a few. RWR also announced the team has acquired assets from Tommy Baldwin Racing (TBR) for use this season, including cars, pulldown rig and technology support. Additionally, Longtime industry veteran Joe Lax, also previously with TBR will serve as crew chief, while pro-motor engineering (PME) will supply the horsepower during the season.-jayski.com
Jan 20 - 5:15 PM
Timmy Hill (No. 40 CrashClaimsR.us/OCR Gaz Bar Toyota) will miss the XFINITY Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NXS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the 40 eligible cars for starting positions one to 40 is determined. The car was listed as 41st on the chart.
Fri, Aug 19, 2016 05:35:00 PM
Timmy Hill (#49 Hormone Therapeutics Chevrolet Silverado) finished 14th in Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Nextera Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway.
He started 30th in the lineup and completed all of the 100 laps run (led one lap). Hill is currently 12th in the 2016 NCWTS Championship standings.
Sat, Feb 20, 2016 10:08:00 PM
Timmy Hill made 12 starts with 16 attempts in 2015 and scored a season-best of 36th on three occasions at Pocono Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway.
Hill was not particularly adept at qualification, however, and that accounted for his four DNQs (failures to qualify). The hidden good news in that statistic is that all three of his 36th-place finishes came along with positive place-differential points as he started either 43rd or 42nd in those events.
Wed, Dec 2, 2015 04:21:00 PM
Hill attempting Daytona 500 with Rick Ware
Jan 20 - 5:15 PM
Timmy Hill not in NXS field at Bristol
Fri, Aug 19, 2016 05:35:00 PM
Timmy Hill: Nextera Energy Resources 250
Sat, Feb 20, 2016 10:08:00 PM
Timmy Hill still gaining experience
Wed, Dec 2, 2015 04:21:00 PM
More Timmy Hill Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
N. Gragson
818
(1607)
2
K. Grala
833
(1594)
3
T. Gilliland
W16
(1585)
4
S. Lee
A22
(1369)
5
J. Haley
824
(1206)
6
C. Bell
804
(1199)
7
H. Burton
E12
(1134)
8
T. Reddick
742
(1124)
9
S. Gallagher
723
(1119)
10
M. Truex Jr.
78
(1087)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
The Daytona 500 in only 38 days. Look Ahead shows 2016 performance and 2017 plans on a few drivers each week.
More NAS Columns
»
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
»
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
»
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
»
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
»
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
»
7. Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Jan 9
»
Two-mile Tracks
Jan 7
»
8. Matt Kenseth
Jan 5
NAS Headlines
»
Hill attempting Daytona 500 with Rick Ware
»
Gaunt Brothers Racing new Cup Series team
»
L3 Yrs.: Matt Kenseth has 4th–most top-10s
»
Plan ahead: Larson best at Homestead, Pocono
»
L3 Yrs.: Denny Hamlin has 5th–most top-10s
»
Plan ahead: McMurray best at Homestead, RIR
»
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
»
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
»
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
»
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
»
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
»
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
