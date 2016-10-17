Bobby Santos Team: Tinio Racing-44-WMT Age / DOB: (31) / 10/3/1985

Latest News Recent News

Bobby Santos (No. 44 Tinio Corp/Worldband Chevrolet) has 14 wins, 44 top fives and 65 top 10s in 125 career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) starts. Has five wins, 16 top fives and 22 top 10s in 40 career Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park starts, leading 482 laps. Led only one lap in winning at Thompson last June after starting seventh. He used a last lap pass to score the victory.

Bobby Santos (No. 44 Tinio Corp./Worldband Chevrolet) finished fourth in Sunday's NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) Icebreaker 150 at Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park. He started eighth in the lineup, led 13 laps and completed all laps of the 150-lap race. Santos, who was making his first start of the season, is currently 18th in the 2017 NWMT championship standings after this event.

Bobby Santos (No. 44 Tinio Cor/Worldband Chevrolet) has five wins, 15 top fives and 21 top 10s in 163 career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour starts. Has five wins, 15 top fives and 21 top 10s in 39 career Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park starts, leading 469 laps. Led only one lap in winning at Thompson last June; won 2010 Icebreaker 150.