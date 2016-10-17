Player Page

Bobby Santos

Team: Tinio Racing-44-WMT
Age / DOB:  (31) / 10/3/1985

Latest News

Recent News

Bobby Santos (No. 44 Tinio Corp/Worldband Chevrolet) has 14 wins, 44 top fives and 65 top 10s in 125 career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) starts.
Has five wins, 16 top fives and 22 top 10s in 40 career Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park starts, leading 482 laps. Led only one lap in winning at Thompson last June after starting seventh. He used a last lap pass to score the victory. Jun 13 - 5:38 PM
More Bobby Santos Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 