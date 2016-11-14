Blake Koch Team: Kaulig Racing-11-NXS Age / DOB: (31) / 8/7/1985 Ht / Wt: 5'7 / 142

Blake Koch (No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro) finished 15th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona Int'l Speedway. He started eighth on the grid and completed all of the 124 laps run. Koch is currently ninth in the 2017 championship standings after this event, 18 points behind leader Ryan Reed.

Blake Koch (no. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro) finished eighth in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ. He started fourth on the grid and completed all of the 200 laps run. Koch is ranked fifth in the 2016 NXS Championship standings after this event. Since this was the elimination race for the Chase Round of 8, only the top four continue to the season-ending Chase Championship 4 round at Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend to compete for the title.

Blake Koch (No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro) finished 14th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX. He started 12th on the grid and completed all of the 200 laps run. Koch, who competed in all 31 NXS races so far this season, dropped one spot from 3rd to 4th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.