Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Blake Koch
Team:
Kaulig Racing-11-NXS
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 8/7/1985
Ht / Wt:
5'7 / 142
Latest News
Recent News
Blake Koch (No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro) finished 15th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona Int'l Speedway.
He started eighth on the grid and completed all of the 124 laps run. Koch is currently ninth in the 2017 championship standings after this event, 18 points behind leader Ryan Reed.
Feb 27 - 11:50 AM
Blake Koch (no. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro) finished eighth in Saturday night's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Ticket Galaxy 200 at Phoenix Int’l Raceway in Avondale, AZ.
He started fourth on the grid and completed all of the 200 laps run. Koch is ranked fifth in the 2016 NXS Championship standings after this event. Since this was the elimination race for the Chase Round of 8, only the top four continue to the season-ending Chase Championship 4 round at Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend to compete for the title.
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 09:28:00 PM
Blake Koch (No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro) finished 14th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, TX.
He started 12th on the grid and completed all of the 200 laps run. Koch, who competed in all 31 NXS races so far this season, dropped one spot from 3rd to 4th in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 08:56:00 PM
Blake Koch (No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro) finished 9th in Saturday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, KS.
He started 9th on the grid and completed all of the 200 laps run. Koch, who competed in all 30 NXS races so far this season, is 3rd in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 02:16:00 PM
Blake Koch: PowerShares QQQ 300 results
Feb 27 - 11:50 AM
Koch eliminated from NXS Chase Championship 4
Mon, Nov 14, 2016 09:28:00 PM
Blake Koch: O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge
Mon, Nov 7, 2016 08:56:00 PM
Blake Koch: Kansas Lottery 300 results
Mon, Oct 17, 2016 02:16:00 PM
More Blake Koch Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
