Dakoda Armstrong Team: JGL Racing-28-NXS Age / DOB: (25) / 7/16/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 155

Dakoda Armstrong (No. 28 WinField United Toyota) will be making his seventh career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Daytona International Speedway to go along with two previous starts in the Camping World Truck Series. Armstrong has a best XFINITY Series finish of sixth at Daytona to go along with one Pole Award which came in the July race during the 2014 season.-Integrity Sports Marketing

Dakoda Armstrong will return to JGL Racing for the 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) season with WinField as Primary Sponsor on the No. 28 Toyota for 20 races starting with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. He finished 13th in the 2016 NXS final drivers' standings in his first season with the JGL Racing organization. He went on to collect 22 top-20 finishes during the season. Armstrong and his No. 28 WinField Toyota will once again be led by veteran crew chief Steven Lane. The team will continue to utilize Joe Gibbs Racing engines and will be expanding on that relationship as well.-Integrity Sports Marketing

Dakoda Armstrong will be back with JGL Racing in 2017, the third-year driver confirmed Friday afternoon to Frontstretch. The 25-year-old Indiana native moved to JGL Racing this season after competing with Richard Petty Motorsports for two years. But when RPM opted to sign Jeb Burton, Armstrong was left without a ride. JGL Racing will continue to get its engines from Joe Gibbs Racing. In 2016, Armstrong has 21 top-20 finishes and sits 13th in the standings, an improvement from 20 last year. Source: Frontstretch.com