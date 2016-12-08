Player Page

Dakoda Armstrong

Team: JGL Racing-28-NXS
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/16/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 155

Dakoda Armstrong (No. 28 WinField United Toyota) will be making his seventh career NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Daytona International Speedway to go along with two previous starts in the Camping World Truck Series.
Armstrong has a best XFINITY Series finish of sixth at Daytona to go along with one Pole Award which came in the July race during the 2014 season.
