Chris Buescher

Team: JTG Daugherty Racing-37
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/29/1992

Trent Owens will serve as crew chief for Chris Buescher in 2017, according to Motorsport.com.
Owens was released from Richard Petty Motorsports in October as that organization prepared to field only one car in 2017; they had two in 2016. During his first year working with Aric Almirola, Owens took the No. 43 back to Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway in 2014 and earned a Chase berth for the famed organization. Jan 3 - 1:47 PM
Source: Motorsport.com
