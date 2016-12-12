Chris Buescher Team: JTG Daugherty Racing-37 Age / DOB: (24) / 10/29/1992

Latest News Recent News

Trent Owens will serve as crew chief for Chris Buescher in 2017, according to Motorsport.com. Owens was released from Richard Petty Motorsports in October as that organization prepared to field only one car in 2017; they had two in 2016. During his first year working with Aric Almirola, Owens took the No. 43 back to Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway in 2014 and earned a Chase berth for the famed organization. Source: Motorsport.com

The BIG Reveal... You have been asking and guessing what car # @Chris_Buescher will be driving in 2017, it will be the #37. #NASCAR Source: JTG Twitter account

Chris Buescher’s Pennsylvania 400 victory at Pocono Raceway that put him in Chase contention was rapidly followed by a fifth-place finish two weeks later at Bristol Motor Speedway. There was nothing ‘fluky’ about his top-five. He qualified 12th, remained on the lead lap most of the day, and finished strong. His results improved when Roush-Fenway Racing increased their support to Front Row Motorsports—and in 2017 he will essentially be in a satellite team for that powerhouse organization, which means he will be one of the top dark horses coming out of the gates.