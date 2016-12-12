Welcome,
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Road Courses
Dec 30
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
Brad Keselowski tied for 3rd-best avg. finish
Plan ahead: David Ragan best at Martinsville
Strong run put Kyle Larson in Chase
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
Chili Bowl has record entrants
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
Edwards, Busch in top-10 all 2016
Chris Buescher
Team:
JTG Daugherty Racing-37
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 10/29/1992
Latest News
Recent News
Trent Owens will serve as crew chief for Chris Buescher in 2017, according to Motorsport.com.
Owens was released from Richard Petty Motorsports in October as that organization prepared to field only one car in 2017; they had two in 2016. During his first year working with Aric Almirola, Owens took the No. 43 back to Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway in 2014 and earned a Chase berth for the famed organization.
Jan 3 - 1:47 PM
Source:
Motorsport.com
The BIG Reveal... You have been asking and guessing what car # @Chris_Buescher will be driving in 2017, it will be the #37. #NASCAR
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 05:52:00 PM
Source:
JTG Twitter account
Chris Buescher’s Pennsylvania 400 victory at Pocono Raceway that put him in Chase contention was rapidly followed by a fifth-place finish two weeks later at Bristol Motor Speedway.
There was nothing ‘fluky’ about his top-five. He qualified 12th, remained on the lead lap most of the day, and finished strong. His results improved when Roush-Fenway Racing increased their support to Front Row Motorsports—and in 2017 he will essentially be in a satellite team for that powerhouse organization, which means he will be one of the top dark horses coming out of the gates.
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 12:54:00 PM
Roush Fenway Racing (RFR) has announced its 2017 plans for the NASCAR Cup Series that will see the organization field a two-car Cup operation next season, with drivers Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. piloting the No. 6 and No. 17 Ford Fusions, respectively, in NASCAR’s highest series.
RFR will lease its No. 16 NASCAR Charter and driver Chris Buescher to JTG Daugherty Racing in 2017. At this time it is not known what number Buescher will use but he will be switching from Ford to Chevrolet. He is joining No. 47 Chevrolet driver, AJ Allmendinger at JTG Racing.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 07:59:00 PM
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
Jan 3 - 1:47 PM
JTG reveals Chris Buescher's car number
Mon, Dec 12, 2016 05:52:00 PM
Chris Buescher’s win followed closely by top-
Thu, Dec 8, 2016 12:54:00 PM
Chris Buescher moves to JTG Daugherty in 2017
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 07:59:00 PM
More Chris Buescher Player News
Headlines
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
Denny Hamlin won last year’s Daytona 500 and had the luxury of knowing he would be a Chase contender throughout the regular season.
More NAS Columns
»
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
»
Road Courses
Dec 30
»
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
»
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
»
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
»
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
»
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
»
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
NAS Headlines
»
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
»
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
»
Brad Keselowski tied for 3rd-best avg. finish
»
Plan ahead: David Ragan best at Martinsville
»
Strong run put Kyle Larson in Chase
»
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
»
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
»
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
»
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
»
Chili Bowl has record entrants
»
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
»
Edwards, Busch in top-10 all 2016
