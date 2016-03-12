Todd Peck Team: Copp Motorsports-83-CWT Age / DOB: (31) / 1/29/1986

When the Camping World Truck Series takes to Daytona International Speedway, there are going to be some trucks fans won’t recognize. One of those will be the No. 83 Chevrolet. It’s because the truck is owned by a new team, Copp Motorsports, put together by third generation racer and long-time tire changer DJ Copp. Planning to run the full schedule in 2017, the team will debut at Daytona with Todd Peck behind the wheel. Peck has made 20 career Camping World Truck Series starts in his career, scoring a career-best finish of 18th at Phoenix International Raceway in 2012. He made three starts last year with SS Green Light Racing, with a best finish of 21st at Pocono Raceway. Copp was able to put the effort together after acquiring assets from the former Contreras Motorsports team that raced the No. 71 truck in 2016.-popularspeed.com

Todd Peck (#99 X-TREME PH Sports Water Ford Mustang) does not qualify for the XFINITY Series Axalta 200 at Phoenix International Raceway. The team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NXS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the 40 eligible cars for starting positions one to 40 is determined. The car was listed as 42nd on the chart.

BJ McLeod Motorsports and Todd Peck are excited to announce a partnership with BoobiTrap, the cell phone holder that combines hands-free convenience and proven radiation protection. BoobiTrap will serve as the primary sponsor of driver Todd Peck (#45 Chevrolet Silverado) at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season-ending event at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. We're thrilled to have BoobiTrap come on board for the season finale," said driver Todd Peck. "They offer a one-of-a-kind product that NASCAR fans are going to love. There is always a lot of attention and excitement surrounding the race at Homestead-Miami, so this should be a great opportunity to showcase this new product."-Breaking Limits