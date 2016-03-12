Welcome,
Scherzer (finger) to throw off mound Saturday
Schwarber frontrunner to bat leadoff for Cubs
Jake Peavy not signing due to family issue
No new damage in Josh Hamilton's left knee
Rangers discussing long-term deal with Odor
O's closer Britton says oblique is improving
No current movement on Gonzalez extension
Todd Frazier dealing with oblique strain
Bell ahead of schedule from knee surgery
Will Smith dealing with elbow inflammation
Josh Hamilton to have left knee examined
'Nothing seems imminent' on Nats/Robertson
Vikings GM noncommittal on Adrian Peterson
Vikes 'hoping' Teddy Bridgewater plays again
Arizona, Dallas playing in Hall-of-Fame Game
Report: Broncos won't pick up Okung's option
Tannehill 'healed,' will be ready for OTAs
New OC Dennison wants to keep Tyrod Taylor?
A.J. Bouye expected to be 'king' of CB class
More talk of Dalvin Cook's 'off-field issues'
Report: Eagles will retain LT Jason Peters
Lions could make 'big splash' at tight end
RapSheet: 'No guarantee' Cutler plays in 2017
Derek Carr (broken leg) 'almost 100 percent'
Avery Bradley goes through partial practice
Joel Embiid (knee) to miss next four games
Jusuf Nurkic could start on Thursday?
Andrew Bogut traded to Philadelphia
Woj: Noel to Dallas for Anderson & pick
Celtics improve their offer for Paul George
C.J. Watson (Achilles) will not play Thursday
Report: Thunder interested in Doug McDermott
Report: Reggie Jackson likely 'staying put'
Suns shopping Knight and Tyson with no luck?
Woj: Rubio a 'significant target' for Knicks
Doug McDermott 'in play' at the deadline
Kris Letang day-to-day with upper-body injury
Carolina has placed Bryan Bickell on waivers
Penguins acquire Ron Hainsey from Hurricanes
Trevor Daley out six weeks with knee injury
Rickard Rakell snaps 5-game scoreless streak
Caps lose Matt Niskanen to lower-body injury
Braden Holtby picks up 30th win of season
Evgeni Kuznetsov scores twice in win over PHI
John Gibson day-to-day with LBI
Kris Russell scores GWG against Panthers
Ryan Callahan (hip) is out indefinitely
James Reimer will start Wednesday night
Copp Mtrsprt debuts at Daytona with Todd Peck
Gragson: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Bell: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Snider: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Cole Custer: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Cindric: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Gaughan: Cup/XFINITY Double Duty at Daytona
Brandon Jones: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Daniel Hemric: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Austin Dillon: Daytona Double Duty
Moffitt: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Peters: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
W. Bryan shines in R1 of The Honda Classic
Percy WDs during R1 of The Honda Classic
Gribble lands 18 GIR to set early Honda pace
Ben Crane cruises in R1 of The Honda Classic
Ace propels Stallings to a fast Honda start
Wilkinson (back) WDs during R1 of the Honda
Coetzee surges before play halted in Joburg
Peterson off to a flyer; leads Joburg with 62
Marino WDs prior to R1 tee time @ Honda
J. Thomas heads home for Honda Classic
Former champion Coetzee ready for Joburg bid
Scott back in Florida to defend Honda Classic
Mahomes, Webb to participate fully at Combine
Trubisky to throw, run 40 at NFL Combine
Mandel: HC Hugh Freeze won't survive scandal
QB Buechele re-aggravated thumb injury
Charges lead Ole Miss to impose 1-yr bowl ban
UW hires Lubick to his 4th job in 3 months
WR Edwards (hernia) to be limited in spring
Mahomes received 2nd round advisory grade
More buzz of Lamp possibly moving to C
Godwin is 2017's best contested catch WR
Clemson associate AD Henderson found dead
Report: Tuberville considering political run
Rose still 'number of weeks away' from return
Gudmundsson should recover from Cup knock
Saturday likely to come too soon for Carroll
Unlucky Carrick set to miss Cup final
Cazorla kisses goodbye to his season.
Liverpool locks down Lallana to new contract
Shaw faces fight to regain spot
Aguero shoots down City exit rumors
Carrick and Mkhitaryan likely to miss out
Rooney unlikely to go to China this month
Martial rubbishes rumours that he is wantaway
King backs himself to step up for Bournemouth
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Todd Peck
Team:
Copp Motorsports-83-CWT
Age / DOB:
(
31
) / 1/29/1986
Latest News
Recent News
When the Camping World Truck Series takes to Daytona International Speedway, there are going to be some trucks fans won’t recognize. One of those will be the No. 83 Chevrolet.
It’s because the truck is owned by a new team, Copp Motorsports, put together by third generation racer and long-time tire changer DJ Copp. Planning to run the full schedule in 2017, the team will debut at Daytona with Todd Peck behind the wheel. Peck has made 20 career Camping World Truck Series starts in his career, scoring a career-best finish of 18th at Phoenix International Raceway in 2012. He made three starts last year with SS Green Light Racing, with a best finish of 21st at Pocono Raceway. Copp was able to put the effort together after acquiring assets from the former Contreras Motorsports team that raced the No. 71 truck in 2016.-popularspeed.com
Feb 23 - 1:49 PM
Todd Peck (#99 X-TREME PH Sports Water Ford Mustang) does not qualify for the XFINITY Series Axalta 200 at Phoenix International Raceway.
The team is not guaranteed a start in this weekend’s NXS race. Based on NASCAR’s time trial knockout procedure, upon completion of the first round of qualifying, the 40 eligible cars for starting positions one to 40 is determined. The car was listed as 42nd on the chart.
Sat, Mar 12, 2016 01:27:00 PM
BJ McLeod Motorsports and Todd Peck are excited to announce a partnership with BoobiTrap, the cell phone holder that combines hands-free convenience and proven radiation protection.
BoobiTrap will serve as the primary sponsor of driver Todd Peck (#45 Chevrolet Silverado) at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season-ending event at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. We're thrilled to have BoobiTrap come on board for the season finale," said driver Todd Peck. "They offer a one-of-a-kind product that NASCAR fans are going to love. There is always a lot of attention and excitement surrounding the race at Homestead-Miami, so this should be a great opportunity to showcase this new product."-Breaking Limits
Thu, Nov 19, 2015 01:46:00 PM
Todd Peck is making his first-career start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS).
He will be piloting the No. 15 Lily Trucking/BYB Extreme Chevrolet fielded by Rick Ware Racing in Saturday's Lake Region 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Peck has made 14 starts in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition with one prior race under his belt at NHMS, which came in 2011.-Breaking Limits
Fri, Jul 17, 2015 03:55:00 PM
Copp Mtrsprt debuts at Daytona with Todd Peck
Feb 23 - 1:49 PM
Todd Peck does not qualify in Phoenix
Sat, Mar 12, 2016 01:27:00 PM
Peck partners with BoobiTrap for Homestead
Thu, Nov 19, 2015 01:46:00 PM
Todd Peck making XFINITY Series debut
Fri, Jul 17, 2015 03:55:00 PM
More Todd Peck Player News
1
D. Earnhardt Jr.
88
(1018)
2
B. Keselowski
2
(1014)
3
B. Gaughan
762
(868)
4
D. Suarez
19
(846)
5
C. Elliott
24
(727)
6
B. Moffitt
807
(679)
7
J. Logano
22
(678)
8
T. Bayne
6
(662)
9
A. Dillon
3
(661)
10
J. Johnson
48
(649)
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
There are a lot of unknowns heading into this week’s season-opening race and segment points will create more variables than ever.
More NAS Columns
»
Chasing Daytona (Spring)
Feb 21
»
2017 NASCAR.com Salary Caps
Feb 17
»
1. Joey Logano
Feb 14
»
Restrictor-plate superspeedway
Feb 12
»
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
»
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
»
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
»
Allocation Management
Feb 2
NAS Headlines
»
Copp Mtrsprt debuts at Daytona with Todd Peck
»
Gragson: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
»
Bell: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
»
Snider: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
»
Cole Custer: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
»
Cindric: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
»
Gaughan: Cup/XFINITY Double Duty at Daytona
»
Brandon Jones: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
»
Daniel Hemric: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
»
Austin Dillon: Daytona Double Duty
»
Moffitt: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
»
Peters: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
