Team: Copp Motorsports-83-CWT
Age / DOB:  (31) / 1/29/1986

When the Camping World Truck Series takes to Daytona International Speedway, there are going to be some trucks fans won’t recognize. One of those will be the No. 83 Chevrolet.
It’s because the truck is owned by a new team, Copp Motorsports, put together by third generation racer and long-time tire changer DJ Copp. Planning to run the full schedule in 2017, the team will debut at Daytona with Todd Peck behind the wheel. Peck has made 20 career Camping World Truck Series starts in his career, scoring a career-best finish of 18th at Phoenix International Raceway in 2012. He made three starts last year with SS Green Light Racing, with a best finish of 21st at Pocono Raceway. Copp was able to put the effort together after acquiring assets from the former Contreras Motorsports team that raced the No. 71 truck in 2016.-popularspeed.com Feb 23 - 1:49 PM
