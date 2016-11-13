Player Page

Ross Chastain

Team: JD Mtrsprts w/Gary Keller-4-NXS
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/4/1992

Latest News

Recent News

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, one of the NASCAR garage’s most established teams, announced Tuesday that Ross Chastain, Garrett Smithley and Harrison Rhodes will drive the team’s Chevrolets in NASCAR’s No. 2 series this season.
Chastain, 24, returns to JD Motorsports for a third straight season. He is a solid driver who rarely makes mistakes and finished 16th in Xfinity driver points last season. The Alva, Fla. driver scored 17 top-20 runs, including a top seasonal finish of 11th – at Daytona International Speedway. Feb 7 - 7:44 PM
Source: JD Motorsports
More Ross Chastain Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 