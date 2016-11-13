JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, one of the NASCAR garage’s most established teams, announced Tuesday that Ross Chastain, Garrett Smithley and Harrison Rhodes will drive the team’s Chevrolets in NASCAR’s No. 2 series this season.

Chastain, 24, returns to JD Motorsports for a third straight season. He is a solid driver who rarely makes mistakes and finished 16th in Xfinity driver points last season. The Alva, Fla. driver scored 17 top-20 runs, including a top seasonal finish of 11th – at Daytona International Speedway.