Alex Tagliani

Team: Tagliani Autosport-18-NPS
Age / DOB:  (44) / 10/18/1972
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 155

Alex Tagliani, the open-wheel star turned stock-car standout, produced his best NASCAR Pinty's Series season with a third-place finish in the championship standings despite missing the season opener (to run the Indianapolis 500).
Tagliani won three times (including a return to Victory Lane at one of his home tracks, Circuit ICAR), had seven top fives in 11 starts and led a series-high 587 laps. He had an average start of 5.4 and average finish of 5.3, and was in the championship hunt for most of the season. Dec 30 - 7:51 PM
Source: NASCAR Pinty's Series
