Alex Tagliani, the open-wheel star turned stock-car standout, produced his best NASCAR Pinty's Series season with a third-place finish in the championship standings despite missing the season opener (to run the Indianapolis 500). Tagliani won three times (including a return to Victory Lane at one of his home tracks, Circuit ICAR), had seven top fives in 11 starts and led a series-high 587 laps. He had an average start of 5.4 and average finish of 5.3, and was in the championship hunt for most of the season. Source: NASCAR Pinty's Series

Alex Tagliani (No. 18 Epipen/Riobel/ComplexeJCP/Juste du Pin/Cantorque Chevrolet) finished 8th Sunday's Pinty's Series (NPS) season-ending Kawartha 250 at Kawartha Speedway in Fraserville, Ontario. He started 10th in the lineup, led 17 laps and completed 249 laps of the 250-lap event. Tagliani, who started in 11 of the 12 series races this season, is 3rd in the final 2016 NPS championship standings.

Alex Tagliani (No. 18 EpiPen/CGI/CanTorque Chevrolet) has five wins, seven poles and 16 top fives, 26 top 10s in 43 career NASCAR Pinty's Series starts. Three of his five wins at have come on the ovals (Sunset Speedway 2015-16 and Edmonton). Has made two starts at Ontario's Kawartha Speedway with a best finish of seventh last year.