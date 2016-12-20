Player Page

Joey Gase

Team: BK Racing-23
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/8/1993

Joey Gase will make his restrictor-plate, superspeedway debut in the Daytona 500, driving the chartered No. 23 entry.
Gase’s best finished on 1.5-mile tracks came in both Kansas Speedway events last year. He finished 34th in May and 35th in October after starting 38th in each event. Anything can happen in a plate race, but there are probably better options available for dark horses. Evaluate him in this race and use that information to decide whether he should start at Talladega SuperSpeedway in May. Feb 11 - 12:06 PM
