COLUMNS
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
Allocation Management
Feb 2
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
2 of 6 top-10s for Patrick came at Daytona
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. best at Bristol
Joey Gase to make first plate start
Kyle Larson 3rd-best at Dover
E Sadler to make 1st Daytona start since 2012
Miller joins MDM for NKNPSE and ARCA races
BBR Music Group to partner with Tyler Reddick
Hemric secures sponsor for Daytona and beyond
Anderson's Maple Syrup sponsors Brandon Jones
Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix over last 3 yrs
Brad Keselowski 4th-best at Richmond
Davis with VMS for limited 2017 ARCA schedule
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
WM Phoenix Open: Power Ranking
Jan 31
Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
Jan 31
Rahm breaks through at Farmers
Jan 30
Dubai Desert Classic Preview
Jan 30
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Derek Fathauer co-leads AT&T after 8-under 64
Perez hits all 13 fairways, 18 greens in R2
Willett leads by 3 in Maybank Championship
Fog suspends R2 of AT&T Pro-Am until Saturday
Spieth early clubhouse leader w/ 7-under 65
Tiger Woods a no-go at Genesis Open or Honda
Schwartzel among notables to MC in Malaysia
Wiesberger leads Maybank; 9 straight birdies
Round 1 @ AT&T Pro-Am postponed until Friday
J.J. Henry WDs after R1 of the AT&T Pro-Am
Danny Lee WDs during R1 of the AT&T Pro-Am
Weather delays R1 of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Player Page
Joey Gase
Team:
BK Racing-23
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 2/8/1993
Latest News
Recent News
Joey Gase will make his restrictor-plate, superspeedway debut in the Daytona 500, driving the chartered No. 23 entry.
Gase’s best finished on 1.5-mile tracks came in both Kansas Speedway events last year. He finished 34th in May and 35th in October after starting 38th in each event. Anything can happen in a plate race, but there are probably better options available for dark horses. Evaluate him in this race and use that information to decide whether he should start at Talladega SuperSpeedway in May.
Feb 11 - 12:06 PM
BK Racing has announced a multiple race partnership with Best Home Furnishings to sponsor the No. 23 BK Racing Toyota Camry with driver, Joey Gase.
The Best Home Furnishings Toyota will be on track at the Daytona 500 in February, the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway and additional races throughout the 2017 season. The Daytona 500 will be Gase's first race with BK Racing. Gase sums up this relationship perfectly, stating, "It is awesome to say I will be 1 of the 40 drivers in the world racing in the 2017 Daytona 500 driving for BK Racing and Best Home Furnishings."-NASCAR.com
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 09:08:00 PM
Joey Gase made six starts in 2016 in the No. 32 Go Fas Racing ride and was running at the end of all of them
More importantly, Gase finished better than he started in five of those races, but his impact on fantasy rosters was minimized by the fact that his best finish of the season was only 32nd well back in March.
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 03:24:00 PM
If his seven previous starts on similarly-configured, 1.5-mile tracks are any indication, Joey Gase will finish the AAA Texas 500 in the high-30s.
Gase has one previous start at Texas. It came in this race last fall when he used a provisional start in 43rd before advancing to 37th. Only 40 cars are in the field this year, so he will not even have the benefit of decent moderate place-differential points.
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 07:55:00 PM
Joey Gase to make first plate start
Feb 11 - 12:06 PM
Joey Gase entering Daytona 500 for BK Racing
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 09:08:00 PM
Gase: running at the end of all his races
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 03:24:00 PM
Joey Gase will finish high-30s
Thu, Nov 3, 2016 07:55:00 PM
More Joey Gase Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
NASCAR Tickets
Headlines
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
There have been some stellar Rookie of the Year classes in the past, but 2017 promises to be one of the best of all time.
More NAS Columns
»
2017 Rookie Class
Feb 10
»
2017 Daytona 500 in 15 days
Feb 10
»
2. Kevin Harvick
Feb 6
»
Allocation Management
Feb 2
»
Green flag for 500 in 24 days
Feb 1
»
3. Jimmie Johnson
Jan 30
»
4. Kyle Busch
Jan 27
»
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
NAS Headlines
»
2 of 6 top-10s for Patrick came at Daytona
»
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. best at Bristol
»
Joey Gase to make first plate start
»
Kyle Larson 3rd-best at Dover
»
E Sadler to make 1st Daytona start since 2012
»
Miller joins MDM for NKNPSE and ARCA races
»
BBR Music Group to partner with Tyler Reddick
»
Hemric secures sponsor for Daytona and beyond
»
Anderson's Maple Syrup sponsors Brandon Jones
»
Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix over last 3 yrs
»
Brad Keselowski 4th-best at Richmond
»
Davis with VMS for limited 2017 ARCA schedule
NAS Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Get your NASCAR gear!
»
Get NASCAR tickets
»
NASCAR headlines
