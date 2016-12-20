Joey Gase Team: BK Racing-23 Age / DOB: (24) / 2/8/1993

Joey Gase will make his restrictor-plate, superspeedway debut in the Daytona 500, driving the chartered No. 23 entry. Gase’s best finished on 1.5-mile tracks came in both Kansas Speedway events last year. He finished 34th in May and 35th in October after starting 38th in each event. Anything can happen in a plate race, but there are probably better options available for dark horses. Evaluate him in this race and use that information to decide whether he should start at Talladega SuperSpeedway in May.

BK Racing has announced a multiple race partnership with Best Home Furnishings to sponsor the No. 23 BK Racing Toyota Camry with driver, Joey Gase. The Best Home Furnishings Toyota will be on track at the Daytona 500 in February, the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway and additional races throughout the 2017 season. The Daytona 500 will be Gase's first race with BK Racing. Gase sums up this relationship perfectly, stating, "It is awesome to say I will be 1 of the 40 drivers in the world racing in the 2017 Daytona 500 driving for BK Racing and Best Home Furnishings."-NASCAR.com

Joey Gase made six starts in 2016 in the No. 32 Go Fas Racing ride and was running at the end of all of them More importantly, Gase finished better than he started in five of those races, but his impact on fantasy rosters was minimized by the fact that his best finish of the season was only 32nd well back in March.