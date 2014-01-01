Player Page

Ty Dillon

Team: Germain Racing-13
Age / DOB:  (24) / 2/27/1992

Latest News

Recent News

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) will operate five entries out of its XFINITY Series stable. The Richard Childress Racing No. 2 and No. 3 Chevrolets in the 2017 XFINITY Series will include multiple drivers.
Ty Dillon will remain with the No. 3 Chevrolet team and will partner with rookie crew chief Matt Swiderski, who has spent 10 years at RCR in its engineering department. Swiderski made his debut as crew chief last season at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he led the No. 3 team to a second-place finish. Austin Dillon and Paul Menard will be primary drivers for the No. 2 Chevrolet, with second-year crew chief Justin Alexander atop the pit box. Additional drivers for RCR's No. 2 and No. 3 teams will be named at a later date.-RCR Dec 21 - 4:45 PM
More Ty Dillon Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 