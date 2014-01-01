Ty Dillon Team: Germain Racing-13 Age / DOB: (24) / 2/27/1992

Latest News Recent News

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) will operate five entries out of its XFINITY Series stable. The Richard Childress Racing No. 2 and No. 3 Chevrolets in the 2017 XFINITY Series will include multiple drivers. Ty Dillon will remain with the No. 3 Chevrolet team and will partner with rookie crew chief Matt Swiderski, who has spent 10 years at RCR in its engineering department. Swiderski made his debut as crew chief last season at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he led the No. 3 team to a second-place finish. Austin Dillon and Paul Menard will be primary drivers for the No. 2 Chevrolet, with second-year crew chief Justin Alexander atop the pit box. Additional drivers for RCR's No. 2 and No. 3 teams will be named at a later date.-RCR

Ty Dillon scored one official top-15 last year in the NASCAR Cup series. Dillon’s official top-15 was a 15h at Phoenix International Raceway in March driving in relief for Tony Stewart, but he was even better in May. He took over for the same driver after Stewart recently returned from injury at Talladega SuperSpeedway and scored a sixth. That gave the pre-rookie four top-20s for the season and some experience as he takes over the No. 13 Germain Racing team Chevrolet.

Ty Dillon will take over full-time driving duties of the No. 13 GEICO Chevrolet SS in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series for Germain Racing. Dillon follows Casey Mears, a seasoned veteran who, over the last six years, has helped build Germain Racing's NASCAR Sprint Cup Series program into a viable organization that has garnered the respect and attention of NASCAR's elite. The 24-year old Dillon has made 17 starts in the Sprint Cup Series for several different teams, including Circle Sport/Leavine Family Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing. He scored a career-best sixth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway in May 2016 while serving as a relief driver for Tony Stewart.-Player Management International