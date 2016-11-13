Ryan Blaney Team: Wood Brothers Racing-21 Age / DOB: (23) / 12/31/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'7 / 140

Ryan Blaney got off to a great start in 2016 with six top-10s in his first 14 starts, but he lost momentum at the midway point of the season and earned only four more before the season ended. For the season, he had the 21st-best average finish and that put him close to the midline, but only 12 of his results were worse than 20th. With a little more consistency in 2017 and a leased charter, he should be a better value overall this year.

Ryan Blaney finished eighth in the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway to sweep the top-10 on this track in his freshman season. That also made Blaney to top-finishing rookie of the race. With Chase Elliott one spot behind him on Sunday, this was a throwback in more than one way because it evoked the start of the year when these two ran so well and were one another’s closest competition.

Ryan Blaney posted the single fastest lap in Saturday morning’s practice session for the AAA Texas 500 with a speed of 188.515 mph. Blaney rolls off the grid eighth, so this confirms his overall speed. His 10-lap average in this session was not overly impressive, however; he had the 14th-quickest time among 26 drivers who posted at least 10 consecutive laps. Blaney will contend for a top-10 if the race has short green flag periods, but that will be hard to predict pre-race.