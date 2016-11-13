Player Page

Ryan Blaney

Team: Wood Brothers Racing-21
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/31/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'7 / 140

Latest News

Recent News

Ryan Blaney got off to a great start in 2016 with six top-10s in his first 14 starts, but he lost momentum at the midway point of the season and earned only four more before the season ended.
For the season, he had the 21st-best average finish and that put him close to the midline, but only 12 of his results were worse than 20th. With a little more consistency in 2017 and a leased charter, he should be a better value overall this year. Jan 6 - 1:27 PM
More Ryan Blaney Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 