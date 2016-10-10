Welcome,
Jeb Burton
Team:
JGL Racing-24-NXS
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 8/6/1992
Latest News
Recent News
JGL Racing announced that Jeb Burton has joined their popular "Young Guns" program by signing a multi-race deal to pilot the No. 24 Toyota in NASCAR XFINITY Series competition.
Burton will first climb behind the wheel of the No. 24 Toyota in the April 8th event at Texas Motor Speedway. He will also pilot the No. 24 in events at Bristol-4/22, Daytona-6/30, Kentucky-7/7, Indianapolis-7/22 and Bristol-8/18. Burton joins previously announced Scott Lagasse, Jr., Corey LaJoie and Drew Herring as drivers of the No. 24 Toyota for the XFINITY Series season.-Integrity Sports Marketing
Feb 24 - 3:12 PM
Jeb Burton (No. 98 The Z Real Estate Group/KW Burlington Ford Mustang) finished 17th in Sunday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Drive for the Cure 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.
He started 18th on the grid and completed 198 of the 200 laps run. Burton, who competed in 14 of the 29 NXS races so far this season, is 23rd in the 2016 championship standings after this event.
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 09:22:00 PM
Biagi-DenBeste Racing announced a continuation of their partnership with Jeb Burton for the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Burton will add a new partner in The Z Real Estate Group and Keller Williams Burlington on the No. 98 Ford Mustang. He recently piloted the No. 98 Ford in the XFINITY Series race in Indianapolis, finishing 12th, and at Richmond in September, finishing 19th. Burton competed in the spring race at Charlotte in the XFINITY Series, finishing 11th in May, 2016. He's also earned a pole in the Camping World Truck Series at Charlotte in 2013.- Biagi-DenBeste Racing
Tue, Oct 4, 2016 11:38:00 AM
Jeb Burton (No. 98 Estes Ford Mustang) had the best 10-lap consecutive average speed in the only practice for tonight's XFINITY Series Virginia 529 College Savings 250 at Richmond (VA) Int’l Raceway.
His average of 118.043 mph was best of the 24 cars that ran 10 consecutive laps on the track for this session. No. 42 Justin Marks, No. 20 Erik Jones, No. 18 Kyle Busch and No. 7 Justin Allgaier are the rest of the top five on this list.
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 10:56:00 AM
JGL adds Jeb Burton to Young Guns Program
Feb 24 - 3:12 PM
Jeb Burton: Drive For The Cure 300 results
Mon, Oct 10, 2016 09:22:00 PM
Jeb Burton: Charlotte Motor Speedway advance
Tue, Oct 4, 2016 11:38:00 AM
Burton has best 10-laps in lone NXS practice
Fri, Sep 9, 2016 10:56:00 AM
More Jeb Burton Player News
