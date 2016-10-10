Player Page

Jeb Burton

Team: JGL Racing-24-NXS
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/6/1992

Latest News

Recent News

JGL Racing announced that Jeb Burton has joined their popular "Young Guns" program by signing a multi-race deal to pilot the No. 24 Toyota in NASCAR XFINITY Series competition.
Burton will first climb behind the wheel of the No. 24 Toyota in the April 8th event at Texas Motor Speedway. He will also pilot the No. 24 in events at Bristol-4/22, Daytona-6/30, Kentucky-7/7, Indianapolis-7/22 and Bristol-8/18. Burton joins previously announced Scott Lagasse, Jr., Corey LaJoie and Drew Herring as drivers of the No. 24 Toyota for the XFINITY Series season.-Integrity Sports Marketing Feb 24 - 3:12 PM
More Jeb Burton Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 