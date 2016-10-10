Jeb Burton Team: JGL Racing-24-NXS Age / DOB: (24) / 8/6/1992

JGL Racing announced that Jeb Burton has joined their popular "Young Guns" program by signing a multi-race deal to pilot the No. 24 Toyota in NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Burton will first climb behind the wheel of the No. 24 Toyota in the April 8th event at Texas Motor Speedway. He will also pilot the No. 24 in events at Bristol-4/22, Daytona-6/30, Kentucky-7/7, Indianapolis-7/22 and Bristol-8/18. Burton joins previously announced Scott Lagasse, Jr., Corey LaJoie and Drew Herring as drivers of the No. 24 Toyota for the XFINITY Series season.-Integrity Sports Marketing

Jeb Burton (No. 98 The Z Real Estate Group/KW Burlington Ford Mustang) finished 17th in Sunday's NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) Drive for the Cure 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC. He started 18th on the grid and completed 198 of the 200 laps run. Burton, who competed in 14 of the 29 NXS races so far this season, is 23rd in the 2016 championship standings after this event.

Biagi-DenBeste Racing announced a continuation of their partnership with Jeb Burton for the NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Burton will add a new partner in The Z Real Estate Group and Keller Williams Burlington on the No. 98 Ford Mustang. He recently piloted the No. 98 Ford in the XFINITY Series race in Indianapolis, finishing 12th, and at Richmond in September, finishing 19th. Burton competed in the spring race at Charlotte in the XFINITY Series, finishing 11th in May, 2016. He's also earned a pole in the Camping World Truck Series at Charlotte in 2013.- Biagi-DenBeste Racing