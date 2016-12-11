Jimmie Johnson Team: Rick Hendrick/Jeff Gordon-48 Age / DOB: (41) / 9/7/1975 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 175

Latest News Recent News

As soon as this year’s Folds of Honor Quicktrip 500 winds up, preparations will begin for the first repaving the track has seen in 20 years. According to a press release by the track, this surface has seen 31 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, 19 NASCAR XFINITY Series races, 15 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, as well as ARCA and IndyCar events since it was last repaved in 1997. Jimmie Johnson won the latest two races held there in March 2015 and February 28th.

Jimmie Johnson recorded an average finish of 13.97 in 2016, which was only 11th-best in the field. The knockout-style playoff has created some interesting situations. It has become increasingly difficult to decide what drivers will work on situationally in the winner-take-all format. Johnson was a great example because he stepped up when it mattered most, but unfortunately that was not always predictable.

Monster Energy has signed a deal to become the title sponsor of NASCAR’s premiere series, according to NBC’s Dustin Long. Few details are available, including what the series will actually be called. It is likely that "Cup" will be dropped from the name, which will be a departure from a tradition that dates back to the first time the series had a title sponsor in the early 1971. Jimmie Johnson will be the final NASCAR Sprint Cup champion. Source: NBC Sports NASCAR Talk