Player Page

Jimmie Johnson

Team: Rick Hendrick/Jeff Gordon-48
Age / DOB:  (41) / 9/7/1975
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 175

Latest News

Recent News

As soon as this year’s Folds of Honor Quicktrip 500 winds up, preparations will begin for the first repaving the track has seen in 20 years.
According to a press release by the track, this surface has seen 31 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, 19 NASCAR XFINITY Series races, 15 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, as well as ARCA and IndyCar events since it was last repaved in 1997. Jimmie Johnson won the latest two races held there in March 2015 and February 28th. Jan 3 - 11:02 PM
More Jimmie Johnson Player News

Highest Searched Drivers over the last 7 days


 

 