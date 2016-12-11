Welcome,
Player Page
Jimmie Johnson
Team:
Rick Hendrick/Jeff Gordon-48
Age / DOB:
(
41
) / 9/7/1975
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 175
Latest News
Recent News
As soon as this year’s Folds of Honor Quicktrip 500 winds up, preparations will begin for the first repaving the track has seen in 20 years.
According to a press release by the track, this surface has seen 31 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, 19 NASCAR XFINITY Series races, 15 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, as well as ARCA and IndyCar events since it was last repaved in 1997. Jimmie Johnson won the latest two races held there in March 2015 and February 28th.
Jan 3 - 11:02 PM
Jimmie Johnson recorded an average finish of 13.97 in 2016, which was only 11th-best in the field.
The knockout-style playoff has created some interesting situations. It has become increasingly difficult to decide what drivers will work on situationally in the winner-take-all format. Johnson was a great example because he stepped up when it mattered most, but unfortunately that was not always predictable.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 01:54:00 PM
Monster Energy has signed a deal to become the title sponsor of NASCAR’s premiere series, according to NBC’s Dustin Long.
Few details are available, including what the series will actually be called. It is likely that "Cup" will be dropped from the name, which will be a departure from a tradition that dates back to the first time the series had a title sponsor in the early 1971. Jimmie Johnson will be the final NASCAR Sprint Cup champion.
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 07:45:00 PM
Source:
NBC Sports NASCAR Talk
Jimmie Johnson won the Ford EcoBoost 400 and with it the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup championship to tie him for the most all time with legends Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr.
Johnson was by far the least powerful of the Chase contenders for all but the final laps of the 400 miler. He got the restart of a lifetime and managed to pass a dominant Kyle Larson with two laps remaining. Pressure from Joey Logano failed to rattle him and he surged when it mattered most. Johnson started the race shotgun on the field after being penalized by NASCAR for an unapproved adjustment after the car rolled through technical inspection.
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 07:09:00 PM
Atlanta scheduled for repaving project
Jan 3 - 11:02 PM
Jimmie Johnson only 11th best for season
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 01:54:00 PM
Monster Energy to become title sponsor
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 07:45:00 PM
Jimmie Johnson wins Ford 400 and Championship
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 07:09:00 PM
More Jimmie Johnson Player News
Highest Searched Drivers
over the last 7 days
1
C. Lapcevich
C76
(1857)
2
T. Gilliland
W16
(1599)
3
K. Weatherman
A10
(1560)
4
D. Sargeant
A77
(1462)
5
J. Landauer
W54
(1451)
6
S. Davis
E01
(1450)
7
R. Partridge
W09
(1446)
8
J. Haley
824
(1214)
9
K. Benjamin
E40
(1194)
10
A. Tagliani
C18
(1164)
Headlines
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
With 52 days until the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500, Look Ahead gives a final 2016 snapshot on a few drivers each week and lists what is known about their 2017 plans.
More NAS Columns
»
Cup racing season in 52 days
Jan 3
»
9. Denny Hamlin
Jan 2
»
Road Courses
Dec 30
»
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
»
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
»
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
»
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
»
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
NAS Headlines
»
Atlanta scheduled for repaving project
»
Trent Owens to be Chris Buescher’s crew chief
»
Plan ahead: Landon Cassill best at Talladega
»
Brad Keselowski tied for 3rd-best avg. finish
»
Plan ahead: David Ragan best at Martinsville
»
Strong run put Kyle Larson in Chase
»
Plan ahead: Kevin Harvick best at Phoenix
»
Alex Bowman subbed admirably in 2016
»
Plan ahead: Ky Busch best at Indy, Texas
»
Cole Whitt: top-20s in two plate races
»
Chili Bowl has record entrants
»
Hamlin expects to stay with JGR
